Emma Watson Aka Hermione Granger Has Buck-teeth Only In One Harry Potter Scene, Here's Why

While adapting Harry Potter novels onto the screen, the directors made many changes and rightly so. However, one thing that stood out in stark difference from the book, was that Hermione Granger's character was supposed to have buck-teeth whereas Emma Watson didn't. Although the makers tried to incorporate it at first, very soon it became evident, this would not do.

Why Hermione Granger does not have buck-teeth in the Harry Potter movies?

In the Harry Potter books, it has been mentioned throughout the first three series that Hermione Granger had buck-teeth, meaning her front two teeth were larger. The makers of Harry Potter and the Philosopher Stone did try to incorporate it at first making Emma Watson wear prosthetic teeth. However, very soon they found out they would have to leave out this detail from Hermione Granger's look.

The first scene that was shot on the sets of Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone was the final train scene. In it, Hermione Granger aka Emma Watson could be seen wearing the prosthetic teeth, but she had trouble speaking. Director, Chris Columbus told an entertainment portal that he realised Emma would not be able to perform throughout the movie with the fake teeth. So it was ruled out from Hermione's movie appearance, but the scene was, however, not changed.

Not many would even notice Emma Watson's fake teeth in the scene simply because she had a brief line to deliver. In the Harry Potter book series, however, Hermione Granger has buck-teeth until Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

