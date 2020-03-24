Emma Watson Pledges To Stay At Home Amid COVID-19 Outbreak For These Three People

Several celebrities have voluntarily gone into self-isolation in order to break the spread of the coronavirus. Celebrities have also started a hashtag to make fans aware and to promote being at home in quarantine till the pandemic dies out. Recently, Harry Potter star Emma Watson became the latest celebrity to join the campaign.

Emma Watson pledges to stay at home amid COVID-19 for these three individuals

The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram to post a picture of herself holding a banner with the hashtag "I stand for". Several other celebrities including Demi Lovato and David Beckham have also joined the campaign following the same style as Emma Watson. The ongoing COVID-19 virus has taken the world by storm and celebrities are trying their best to make fans aware of the importance of staying at home.

The banner in the post she uploaded read that she is staying home for her grandmother, her mother and her best friend. The handwritten poster by Emma Watson was an adorable one according to fans. Emma Watson also wrote a heartfelt caption. Emma wrote that her grandmother is over 70 and therefore she is particularly vulnerable to the virus. She further added that her mother, on the other hand, is a type 1 diabetic. She closed by saying that her best friend, on the other hand, is a health care professional hence, she is staying home for all of these three. Emma Watson also thanked Michelle Obama towards the end of the caption.

