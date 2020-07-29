'Tiger King' Bags 6 Emmy Nominations, Including 'Outstanding Documentary Series'

Netflix documentary Tiger King has high chance of winning big at the Emmys this year. The docuseries about Joe Maldonado a.k.a. Joe Exotic has been nominated in 6 categories. Tiger King has also bagged a nomination in the Outstanding Documentary Series category. The docuseries made headlines within a few days of its premiere due to its gripping storyline.

Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ bags six major Emmy nominations

The Primetime Emmy nominations for 2020 are finally in. These nominations have become the talk of the town in no time. Many TV shows and web series have bagged multiple nominations. Netflix’s critically acclaimed docuseries Tiger King is also part of this bandwagon.

The docuseries that follows the life of former Zoo owner Joe Maldonado a.k.a. Joe Exotic has bagged six nominations this year. . Tiger King has also been nominated in the categories that include directing for a documentary, music composition for a documentary series, picture editing for a nonfiction program, sound editing for a nonfiction or reality program, and sound mixing.

In a joint statement mentioned in a media portal, Tiger King directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin talked about their docuseries bagging six Emmy nominations. The directing duo first thanked the Television Academy in their statement. They also mentioned that it is an honour for them to have their project to be nominated alongside many other “great documentaries”. The Tiger King duo concluded their statement by thanking their team.

Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness went viral within few days of its premiere on the streaming platform. The docuseries focuses on Joe Exotic’s life before he was imprisoned for killing tigers at his exotic animal park. Tiger King also covers infamous rivalry with animal conservationist Carole Baskin and how Exotic hired hitman Allen Glover to murder her.

Tiger King’s popularity spread like wildfire. The Netflix docuseries prompted several spinoff films and documentaries about the original storyline. Actor Nicholas Cage is already set to play Joe Exotic in a scripted series. Whereas Kate McKinnon will play Carole Baskin in a different scripted series.

