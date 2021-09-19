Emmys 2021 Air Time, Hugh Jackman Shows Tap Dance Skills | Hollywood Recap For Sept 19

Emmys 2021: Date, Time And Live Streaming Of The Award Function In India

Primetime Emmy Awards is an annual award function to recognise excellence in television. The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will honour the best in U.S. prime time television programming from June 1, 2020, until May 31, 2021, as chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Emmys 2021 is set to take place at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California, and broadcast in the U.S. by CBS and Paramount+. The show will be hosted by Cedric The Entertainer, who will be hosting the show for the first time. Read on to know how to watch Emmys 2021 in India. Read More.

Amy Schumer Opens Up About Recent Surgery; Debra Messing, Padma Lakshmi Wish Her Well

Stand-up comedian Amy Schumer headed to Instagram to give her fans and followers an update about her life. She revealed that she underwent surgery for endometriosis and also gave details about it. Her friends and much-loved celebrities, Debra Messing and Padma Lakshmi were among the many individuals who extended their best wishes to her. Read More.

Hugh Jackman Shows Off Tap Dancing Skills On US' National Dance Day; Watch

Logan actor Hugh Jackman took to his Instagram account on Sunday and admitted that he forgot about National Dance Day. However, he made up for it by posting a video of himself and his choreographer practising tap dance for the Broadway revival of The Music Man. He shared a glimpse of his performance for the finale with his fans. Read More.

Russian Movie Crew To Reach ISS Before Tom Cruise; Announces Lift-off On October 5

Russia has raced past the US again in the space race as the former will possibly become the first country to shoot a movie in space. According to media reports, Russian space agency Roscosmos will arrive at the International Space Station (ISS) ahead of Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, who also had plans for the same. While Cruise’s ambitious movie collaboration with SpaceX and NASA is unplanned yet, the Russians are almost ready for lift-off next month. Read More.

Jennifer Lopez Admits That She 'still Feels Like Outsider In Hollywood'

Jennifer Lopez is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood and also has an impressive music career under her belt. Lopez is considered a pop culture icon and is often described as a triple threat entertainer, known for her singing, dancing and acting. With a career spanning over 20 years, Jlo is one of the most known celebrities across the globe. In one of her promotional vide of her brand Jlo beauty, the 52-year-old actor admitted that she still feels like an outsider sometimes in Hollywood. Read More.

(Image: AP)