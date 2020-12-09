Enchanted Christmas Cast: Here's A List Of Who Played Whom In The Popular Christmas Movie

Starring Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega and Rene Rivera, the film Enchanted Christmas was directed by Terry Cunningham. The story of the film follows a young widow Laura Trudeau who was a remarkable dancer. She is hired as a project manager and is tasked with renovating a lodge in her hometown to have it ready by Christmas eve. Laura is stunned when she comes to know that it’s the same lodge where she and her former love performed. Apart from the main lead, the film includes an ensemble cast of actors. Read to know about the cast of Enchanted Christmas.

Enchanted Christmas Characters

Alexa PenaVega as Laura Trudeau

Alexa PenaVega plays the character of Laura Trudeau in the film Enchanted Christmas. She is a former dancer and lives in a small town with her daughter. She is hired as a project manager to renovate a lodge by latest Christmas Eve. She bumps into a former lover and realises it was the same lodge where she performed with back when she was a professional. Being a widow for so long, she only wishes one thing on Christmas, to fall in love again.

Carlos PenaVega as Ricardo Archuleta

Carlos PenaVega essayed the role of Ricardo Archuleta in the film Enchanted Christmas. He is seen as the former lover of Laura who he ends up with towards the end of the film. He is seen as a professional dancer in the film and one of the main reasons why Laura gets back to dancing and completes her Christmas wish of falling in love.

Rene Rivera as Manuel Montoya

Rene Rivera is seen as Manuel Montoya in the film Enchanted Christmas. He tells Laura's daughter about how amazing dancer her mother was when she was young.

Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen as Nikki Trudeau

Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen was seen as Laura Trudeau's daughter in the film Enchanted Christmas. She is one of the main reasons why Laura gets back to dancing and makes her dream come true.

