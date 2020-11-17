'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update Nov 16,2020: Nagya Hires Men To Protect Rajveer

In this episode of Karbhari Laybhari, Rajveer wakes up to find himself surrounded by armed men. He finds Nagya standing in front of him and asks him about the men. Nagya tells Rajveer that he was attacked yesterday and because of that, he has hired some men for his protection. Pilya gets hyper and Rajveer tells him to calm down. Rajveer asks Nagya to take the men away but they refuse to leave.

Rajveer gets irritated by the men who follow him around. They follow him to the toilet and also follow him when he brushes his teeth. When Rajveer has breakfast and tea, they follow him there too. Meanwhile, Kanchan sees the importance Rajveer has been getting. Deepa tries to manipulate her by saying that Rajveer is getting so much importance because of the bad luck Nisha brought with her in Prithvi's life. Just then, Prithvi comes there and says that Nisha is lucky for him. He says that Nisha brought good luck in his life and that saved him from being attacked like Rajveer. Kanchan pities her son's foolishness.

The MLA pays a visit to the Suryavanshis. Rajveer's bodyguards stop the MLA from meeting Rajveer and the MLA is left surprised. Rajveer tells the MLA that the boys are protecting him because he was attacked the other day. The MLA appreciates Rajveer's speech and says that he is impressed by the way he kept the audience hooked. Kanchan says she made Rajveer byheart the speech. The MLA says he knows the difference between a speech which is delivered after rehearsing and a speech which is delivered by heart. The MLA appreciates Rajveer and leaves without meeting Kanchan.

Kanchan asks the boys to leave her house after the MLA leaves. Rajveer decides to go and meet Priyanka to apologise to her. The boys wait outside his house and follow him on bikes. At a one-way road, Ankush Patil and Rajveer come at crossroads. Ankush Patil's secretary asks the boys to take their vehicles back. Rajveer asks the boys to do so but they make Ankush Patil go reverse.

Someone calls Jagdish and tells him what happened. He asks his boys to take their vehicles out and decides to meet Rajveer and the boys. Vaishali tells Priyanka that Rajveer and his friends have come to attack them thinking that her father had attacked him the earlier day.

