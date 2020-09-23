'Enola Holmes' Review: Fans Hail Millie Bobby Brown-starrer As 'fun & Delightful'

Netflix has freshly released its much anticipated original film Enola Holmes which features Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role. Though the film has released today, i.e September 23, 2020, on Netflix, the review embargo for the same was lifted two weeks earlier, which is quite unusual. The review embargos for a film is only lifted weeks before its release if the makers/studios are confident in their product and want the good word of mouth acting as a promotional tactic.

The trick ended up working for Netflix as the film received positive early reviewers by the major reviewing community of Hollywood. While one hurdle for the film was gracefully passed, the film had to withstand what the general viewers had to say about it. Luckily for Netflix, netizens are also joyously indulging in the film and forwarding a positive word of mouth on social media. Check it out below -

Netizens react to Enola Holmes

While one fan of the film wrote - 'What a fun, delightful and adventurous film! Millie is so charismatic as Enola. Loved the sibling bonding between Sherlock and Enola! Can we already have a sequel please? I want more sleuthing.'

Another one wrote - '#EnolaHolmes is really good,just as I expected it to be Without any connections to the Sherlock films and respectfully we shouldn't compare this with it This as a standalone Holmes works as a playful version of what we are used to Humourous, witty, fresh and heartwarming'. Check it out below -

#EnolaHolmes What a fun, delightful and adventurous film! Millie is so charismatic as Enola. Loved the sibling bonding between Sherlock and Enola! ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ Can we already have a sequel please? I want more sleuthing. — Arunima (@TheFirstRays_A) September 23, 2020

yeah i watched Enola Holmes for the plot!



the plot in question: pic.twitter.com/f9lCXvr78Y — annabel CÉLIA DAY (@JDWTENET) September 23, 2020

#EnolaHolmes was fun to watch, lol. Kudos to #MillieBobbyBrown! Not gonna lie, she was phenomenal and looked stunning.



I expected scenes where I might get Sherlocked but there weren't any! ðŸ¤·ðŸ»‍â™‚ï¸



Nevertheless, I had fun & you might too!#TheFutureIsUptoUs. — Sri Harsha (@The_Sriharsha) September 23, 2020

Henry Cavill makes a surprisingly good Sherlock Holmes. And we are so here for Enola Holmes! My daughter is obsessed! — Sami Shah (@samishah) September 23, 2020

you're telling me millie bobby brown, henry cavill, sam claflin, AND helena bonham carter are in a movie together?? AND it's sherlock-related??



damn 2020 has been saved — gurleen (@heygurleen) September 23, 2020

This spin-off iteration based in the world of Sherlock Holmes has been adapted from the novel by the same name. It features Henry Cavill picking up the mantle of Sherlock Holmes in a feature-length film after the likes of Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumber batch.

The story revolves around Enola Holmes going on an adventure to find her mother, following the footsteps of her brother Sherlock, who has already earned a name in the UK for being a sharp-witted spy. The film has debuted with a 6.1 rating with just 100 reviews, which is expected to go up as users start reviewing the film.

