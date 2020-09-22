'Enola Holmes' Director Reveals Film Is Parallel To His Previous Work 'Fleabag'

The Enola Holmes is all set to debut on Netflix on September 23, 2020, and will showcase a spin-off tale on the well known Sherlock Holmes spy franchise. This iteration features the teenage sister of Sherlock, who has already gained popularity for being a spy. The film is helmed by the Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer who recently sat down for a Zoom interview with PTI and explained how the film has a strong feminist character and storyline.

Enola Holmes director opens up

The director of the film told PTI that while he was halfway through filming the movie, he realised that he is making a film for 'Little Fleabags'. He drew a parallel between the two characters of Fleabag and Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes stating that the younger feminist audience will feel represented in the film, similar to Fleabag. Check out excerpts from his interview below -

About halfway through the making of Enola Holmes, I thought, ''I''m making this film for little Fleabags''. Many women that came to me after watching Fleabag, said, ''I feel acknowledged, I feel confirmed in who I am''. It brings tears to my eyes, There are girls out there who are going to feel self-accepting through this film because she's someone who just wants to live her own life. She's not a particularly selfish person or reckless but well thought. I think it's very much in that world (feminist stories). I'm very proud of it.

The director also expressed that making Enola Holmes allowed him to have a look at feminism in the early days. The director enjoyed the opportunity to portray and look at the early feminist movement and how it took over the world. Bradbeer believes that the film has brought another dimension of his interest in feminist art.

Enola Holmes is a screen adaptation of the Nancy Springer novel having the same name. The film revolves around Millie Bobby Brown's titular character Enola going on an adventure to find her mother while unraveling the mysteries of her sudden disappearance. The film also stars Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes and Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes.

