Enola Holmes Time Setting: Find Out What Time Period The Millie Bobby Brown Film Is Set In

Fans have been enjoying the Millie Bobby Brown-starrer Enola Holmes ever since the film released on Netflix on September 23. The film is helmed by director Harry Bradbeer and its forward-thinking storyline is based on English author Nancy Springer’s book series on Enola Holmes. In the Netflix film, fans see that on the morning of her sixteenth birthday, Enola wakes up to find her mother missing. Hence, she embarks upon a dangerous journey to find her mother in London. As Enola Holmes climbed the ladders of intentional fame, Millie Bobby Brown's character is steadily becoming the new feminist icon. Read on to find out, “What time period is Enola Holmes set in?”

What time period is Enola Holmes set in?

At the beginning of the Enola Holmes, Enola herself reveals that the film is set in the year 1884, which is late 19th century. It is shown in the movie that Engish society at the time was gripped in the clutches of regressive thinkers. Young girls were trained to become 'proper ladies' in boarding schools so that they would become obedient wives. From a very young age, they were taught to embroider and trained to become an ornament to society. Neither did they have the right to vote or any other property rights.

However, Enola and her mother Eudoria were unlike the ideal Victorian ladies of late 19th century British society. They didn’t embroider cushions or read romance novels. In fact, Enola specialised in jiu-jitsu, tennis, and chemical explosions. All of her not-so-feminine skills were acquired in courtesy of her free-thinking and feminist mother, Eudoria Holmes (Helena Bonham Carter).

Why does Enola’s mother Eudoria leave her?

While Eudoria’s disappearance in the film is shrouded in mystery in the beginning, Enola soon begins to decipher the clues that her mother leaves behind for her. Enola escapes the peace and comfort of her countryside home to find her mother in London, and mainly to escape the clutches of her uptight brother Mycroft. At Limehouse Lane in London, Enola finds that her mother has filled a factory with explosives and bombs.

During her investigation in London, Enola learns that her mother Eudoria is a member of a militant suffragette group. This explains why she had spent years requesting money from Mycroft for made-up reasons. All this money was being used in the activities of her militant group.

There are clues in the film that suggest that Enola’s mother Eudoria is one of the forward thinkers of 19th century England who is working to get the reform bill passed. There are several clues about the reform bill in the film. The clues suggest that it was either related to granting voting rights to women or property rights. But Eudoria is resorting to violent and extreme methods to make sure that the bill is passed.

