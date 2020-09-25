How 'Enola Holmes' Star Sam Claflin Felt Playing Big Brother To 'Superman' And 'Eleven'?

Enola Holmes cast includes Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role, along with Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes and Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes. The movie recently premiered on Netflix and has garnered great responses from audiences. Claflin recently shared his experience of working with Cavill and Brown.

Enola Holmes actor Sam Claflin on working with Superman and Eleven

In a recent interview with Yahoo, Sam Claflin spoke about how he felt playing the big brother to DCEU’s Superman Henry Cavill and Stranger Thing’s Eleven, Millie Bobby Brown. He said that he somewhat felt ashamed to be cast as Cavill’s older brother and called him a very handsome man. Claflin stated that it was amazing for him to be working with somebody at the peak of their career. The actor mentioned that having Superman and Eleven as his younger siblings made him feel “slightly inferior,” so that added to the flavour of his character.

Sam Claflin said that he and Henry Cavill have nearly crossed paths a few times and came close to working together for once or twice before Enola Holmes. He stated that when an individual knows of someone and have mutual friends with them, it feels like they are already friends and family before even things get going. The actor asserted that he had never worked with anybody who knew Millie Bobby Brown, so it was a pleasant surprise for him watching somebody who he has seen on television, but heard nothing much about as a person. Claflin mentioned that seeing Brown was just amazing. He noted that she is amazing to work with and as a producer, she is just a “boundless ball” of energy. “She’s just incredible,” he concluded.

Directed by Harry Bradbeer, Enola Holmes shows the younger teen sister of Sherlock Holmes, who discovers that her mother is missing. She sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord. The movie is based on the book named, The Case of the Missing Marquess: An Enola Holmes Mystery by Nancy Springer.

Enola Holmes cast also includes Louis Partridge, Burn Gorman, Adeel Akhtar, Susie Wokoma, Hattie Morahan, David Bamber, Fiona Shaw, France de la Tour and Claire Rushbrook. The film has received generally positive reviews from the audiences.

