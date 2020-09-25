Millie Bobby Brown Weighs In On Potential Enola Holmes Sequel; Says "it Would Be A Dream"

Enola Holmes is a suspense film directed by Harry Bradbeer. It stars Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role, along with Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham Carter, and others. The movie has recently ben released on Netflix and has mostly got positive reviews. As it is performing well on the streaming service, talks about its sequel are making the rounds. Now, the film's lead star has weighed on the potential development of a second instalment.

Millie Bobby Brown talks about Enola Holmes 2

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Millie Bobby Brown shared her experience of playing Enola Holmes and opened up about a possible sequel. She said when she began work on the movie, she was like ‘Oh, yeah, I’ll just do one movie, like obviously’. Then as soon as she went on the set and played the character, she fell in love with it and Enola became a part of her heart, she noted.

The actor found a potential for evolution in Enola Holmes. She stated that she has always loved portraying Eleven, her role in Netflix’s sci-fi series Stranger Things because she did not just do one thing and then stopped playing her. Brown said that she can continually play Eleven, and with the Enola book series, she is really optimistic about the future. She mentioned that she is so looking forward to getting back to work, hinting that she is "all-in" for a sequel.

Millie Bobby Brown made her debut as the lead in feature film with Enola Holmes. She previously appeared in Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), which was her big-screen debut. The actor said that with Godzilla, the monstrous creature was the star of the movie. Enola Holmes is based on the first book in the series of the same name by Nancy Springer. Brown stated that after reading the novels, she knew that she wanted to do the movie. She knew she wanted to creatively take part. She mentioned that it ultimately turned out to be her favourite thing that she has ever done in her life. So to do it all over again would be a dream, she noted showing that she is committed to returning for Enola Holmes 2.

Millie Bobby Brown received much appreciation for her performance in and as Enola Holmes. A potential sequel could follow the young detective following more mysterious in London, or she could even explore other areas like her brother, Sherlock Holmes. However, no confirmation is made yet.

