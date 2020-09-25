What Was The Reform Bill In Enola Holmes? Find Out What Tewksbury Was Voting For

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill starrer Enola Holmes among September’s most anticipated Netflix releases. The detective mystery was finally released on Netflix on September 23. Helmed by Harry Bradbeer and written by Jack Thorne, the story of Enola Holmes revolves around Enola, Sherlock Holmes’ young sister. Since its release fans across the world have been enjoying the detective film. But many have been wondering what was the reform bill in Enola Holmes even about. Read on to find out.

the power this scene has. it is a period film, yet the words are still valid and so important.



enola holmes (2020) pic.twitter.com/jcXvr24wwy — carli (@SWEETNEMES1S) September 24, 2020

Read | Who Plays Lord Tewkesbury In 'Enola Holmes'? Know Everything About Louis Partridge Here

What was the Reform bill in Enola Holmes?

Source: @angelicadavid_(Twitter)

The reform bill was mentioned several times throughout the film. Although it plays a huge part in shaping the film’s story, it was never clearly mentioned in the film, what was it all about. But, there have been several clues indicating what this reform bill could be throughout the story. This handful of clues in the story indicate that the reform bill was actually a proposal to give women the right to vote.

Read | 'Enola Holmes' Cast's Net Worth Will Leave You Amazed; Details Inside

During his first encounter with Enola, Tewksbury reveals that he ran away from his family because they wished for him to serve in the army and wanted to ship him off to some distant location. But his wish was to stay in London and take over his father's seat in the House of Lords. He also wished to vote in favour of passing the bill.

The Young Lord says to Enola, “I had these ideas about how we might progress the estate." But his modern stance is not only frowned upon but entirely unacceptable to some members favouring the old order. One of them is his own grandmother, the Dowager (Frances de la Tour). Her disagreements with his grandson prompt her to hire Linthorn, the evil assassin who just doesn’t get off Enola and Tewksbury’s hair until the very end of the film. In fact, the Dowager had also gotten her son and Tewksbury’s father killed because of his progressive views.

Read | 'Enola Holmes' Sequel Update: Will There Be Second 'Enola Holmes' Movie?

What is Eudoria’s role in all this?

Source: @riacellll (Twitter)

The viewers of the film will clearly remember that Eudoria is linked to the suffrage movement as a fervent activist. The sharp-witted Eudoria keeps using Mycroft’s money to fund the activities of her group for years. Enola even recalls witnessing Eudoria host a secret meeting with other women activists where she mutters something about having to choose from three options: the embankment, entangle herb, and Ellie Houseman. Later in the film Enola realises that the choices are actually carefully constructed anagrams for different locations throughout London, the locations being, The Embankment, Bethnal Green, and Limehouse Lane.

Read | Where Was 'Enola Holmes' Filmed? Details About The Shooting Locations Of Netflix Movie

When Enola arrives at the Limehouse Lane in London she finds a booklet titled Protest, Unrest, and Civil Disobedience which also lists powerful explosives, including the Orsini bomb. Moreover, she finds a stack of flyers that read, Manchester National Society For Woman's Suffrage Public Meeting. Hence, the identity of the reform bill has not blatantly been revealed in Enola Holmes.

But considering that the movie is set in 1884 when women weren't able to vote in the UK, the bill might be about equal franchise rights for women. In reality, the Representation of the People Act in 1918 had allowed women over the age of 30 who met a property qualification to vote in the UK. It was the Equal Franchise Act 1928, that allowed women over the age of 21 to participate in the political act.

Promo Image Source: Still from Enola Holmes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.