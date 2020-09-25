Is Louis Partridge Dating Someone? Find Out More About The 'Enola Holmes' Actor

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill starrer Enola Holmes were on of September’s most anticipated Netflix release. The movie was finally available for streaming on September 23. Since its release fans across the world have been enjoying the detective film.

However, Enola Holmes’ fans on Twitter have been crushing on Viscount Lord Tewksbury ever since the film released. The role of Tewkesbury is played by the English actor Louis Partridge in the film. By the looks of Louis Partridge is set to become the internet’s new boyfriend. Read on to find out, “Is Louis Partridge dating someone?”

I want my hand to be kissed by him too!!!! 😩😍 Oh Lord Viscount Tewksbury 💖💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/qFmbvR3KeJ — brit🍃 (@thisgurlrock) September 24, 2020

Read | Who Plays Lord Tewkesbury In 'Enola Holmes'? Know Everything About Louis Partridge Here

Is Louis Partridge dating someone?

Many fans of the detective film are curious to know if Louis Partridge is dating someone. The 16-year-old actor is extremely active on his social media handles, especially on Instagram. He has posted several pictures with his friends but none of the pictures suggests that the actor is dating currently. However, it is highly likely that he might be keeping his personal life private for now.

Louis Partridge is very good friends with his on-screen detective pal Millie Bobby Brown, as he frequently appears on his feed. But, ahead of the release of Enola Holmes, Millie and Louis had filmed a video answering 17 questions for Seventeen. In the video when asked by Millie, Louis admitted that he had been through a heartbreak.

Millie fervently asked Louis, “You’ve been heartbroken, Louis?” To which he answered, Yes. Given the 16-year-old actor didn't elaborate any further, the details remained unclear. But, it can be assumed that it was an ex who had broken his heart.

Read | 'Enola Holmes' Cast's Net Worth Will Leave You Amazed; Details Inside

What you need to know about Louis Partridge?

According to a report on HITC, the 16-year-old English actor was born in Wadsworth, London. He also has a sister named Millie. Even though is so freakishly young, Enola Holmes is not his first acting job. He was first seen on screen in 2014, as Alf in an episode of the comedy series Boomers. In that same year, Louis also starred in two short films, Beneath Water and About a Dog.

Read | Where Was 'Enola Holmes' Filmed? Details About The Shooting Locations Of Netflix Movie

Following his acting debut, he landed the role of Nature Boy in the 2016 short film Second Skin. This was followed by his role as Young Henry Bates in the 2017 film Amazon Adventure. While he also played G-Man in the live-action sequel to Paddington, which also stars Hugh Bonneville and Hugh Grant, his breakout role came in the 2019 historical drama Medici. The Netflix show revolves around the infamous Medici family of Italy, who had worked as bankers to the Pope, during the Italian Renaissance. Louis portrays Piero de' Medici, the eldest son of Clarice Orsini (Synnøve Karlsen) and Lorenzo Medici (Daniel Sharman) in season 3 of the show.

Read | Enola Holmes Review: Millie's Portrayal Of A Teen's Quest For Her Mother Is Almost Perfect

Fans would be surprised to know that Louis is multi-talented. The British actor enjoys skating and performing tricks on his skateboard. He often posts his skating videos on Instagram. Louis is also proficient in Piano and has posted several videos of himself playing the piano on his Instagram handle.

Promo Image Source: Louis Partridge (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.