Fans React To 'Enola Holmes' Trailer, Say It Looks 'absolutely Excellent'

Netflix just released the trailer for its upcoming mystery film Enola Holmes. Enola Holmes is based on a book series of the same name written by Nancy Springer. The movie is all about Sherlock Holmes' younger sister Enola Holmes, who has her own mystery-filled adventure.

The Enola Holmes trailer showcased snippets from the film and revealed some interesting details that excited fans. Here are some fan reactions for the Enola Holmes trailer.

Fans react to Enola Holmes trailer on Twitter

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrones spotted together at a beach

Mystery runs in the family.



Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Helena Bonham-Carter star in Enola Holmes pic.twitter.com/qtMYXW1KXh — Netflix (@netflix) August 25, 2020

Above is the official trailer for Enola Holmes that was shared online by Netflix. In the caption for the Enola Holmes trailer, Netflix wrote that "mystery runs in the family". The movie will star Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown in the titular lead role. Below are some fan reactions to the recently released Enola Holmes trailer.

can’t wait to watch it omg pic.twitter.com/soZfMOKzNi — ori☂︎︎ | 🕸 (@bellswife) August 25, 2020

ITS BREAKS THE FORTH WALL?!!! THIS SHOWS GOING TO BE AMAZING — ✿Bailey✿ (@SinesFromGaga) August 25, 2020

Wait this actually kinda looks good — v (@no2meanies) August 25, 2020

This looks so good — 𝘓𝘶𝘱𝘦 🥀𝚂𝚎𝚕𝚎𝚗𝚊 𝚡 𝙲𝚊𝚖𝚒𝚕𝚊 (@lupe_2m) August 25, 2020

Oh this looks absolutely excellent. Great cast, great writer, great director. Excited! — Meg (@amnotfunny) August 25, 2020

The upcoming movie also stars Henry Cavill in the role of Sherlock Holmes, the world's greatest detective. Sam Claflin will play Sherlock and Enola's elder brother, Mycroft Holmes. Meanwhile, Helena Bonham Carter, who played Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter movies, will feature in the role of Eudoria Holmes, the mother of Sherlock, Mycroft, and Enola.

Also Read | Zack Snyder approves of Robert Pattinson's The Batman trailer

The film will be based on a novel written by Nancy Springer. Enola Holmes is an original character created by Nancy and is not a part of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's works. The Enola Holmes series followed the story of Sherlock Holmes' younger sister, who runs away from home to start her own investigation agency after she finds out that her brothers are planning to send her to a finishing school.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Finally Poses With Kanye West For First Time Since North's Birthday, See

The upcoming Netflix movie is Harry Bradbeer and written by Jack Thorne. The movie is set to release on Netflix on September 23, 2020. Besides Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Sam Claflin, and Millie Bobby Brown, Enola Holmes will also feature Fiona Shaw, Adeel Akhtar, Frances de la Tour, and Susie Wokoma in prominent supporting roles.

The movie was originally supposed to be distributed to theatres by Warner Bros. Pictures. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the distribution rights were sold to Netflix in April of this year. Daniel Pemberton composed the music for Enola Holmes.

Also Read | 'Enola Holmes' Teaser Unveiled, Netflix Announces Release Date In Quirky Way

[Promo from @enolaholmesnetflixtv Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.