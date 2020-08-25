Zack Snyder Approves Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman', Calls It 'step In Right Direction'

The DCFanDome event held multiple panels that featured beloved filmmakers and actors from the DCEU. Zack Snyder, the director of Justice League and Man of Steel, also spoke to his fans during the DCFanDome event. Speaking with the YouTube channel Reel in Motion, director Zack Snyder gave Robert Pattinson's The Batman his personal seal of approval. Zack Snyder revealed that he was excited for Robert Pattinson's The Batman, both as a fan and a filmmaker.

Zack Snyder praises Pattinson's The Batman and calls it a step in the right direction

During his DCFanDome panel, director Zack Snyder revealed that he was a fan of Robert Pattinson's The Batman. The director talked about how the trailer gave him hope for the future of the DCEU. Zack Snyder even said that he felt like Robert Pattinson's The Batman was the right direction to go in for the character. He also commended the trailer's dark aesthetic and its realistic approach to action scenes.

The filmmaker then stated that he is excited to see Robert Pattinson's The Batman when it finally releases in theatres. The director also discussed the upcoming Justice League mini-series that is set to premiere on HBO Max. This Justice League mini-series is based on the 'Snyder Cut' of the original Justice League film that released in 2017.

Zack Snyder had left the project before its completion due to a family tragedy and was replaced by Joss Whedon. Joss then conducted several reshoots and changed many aspects of the 2017 Justice League. Finally, the theatrical cut ended up being extremely different from Zack Snyder's original vision. After the 2017 Justice League movie failed to perform well, fans demanded a 'Snyder Cut' of the film.

This upcoming four hour TV mini-series of the Justice League will reuse footage from the 'Snyder Cut' and showcase Zack Snyder's original plot that was changed in the theatrical cut of the movie. The director talked about The HBO Max mini-series in detail and also discussed the trailer for the show that was shared online during the DCFanDome event.

