Equalizer 2 Ending Explained: Wo Dies In The Denzel Washington-starrer Equalizer 2?

Denzel Washington has multiple film credits throughout his career in Hollywood, but he hadn't worked in a sequel before The Equalizer 2. This was Washington's first attempt at reprising a character on-screen which led to a glorious $190 million box office earnings against a budget of $62 million. The film currently stands at an IMDB score of 6.7, though it managed to gain mixed reviews from the critics. The Equalizer 2 was loved by longtime Denzel fans. Read below to know what happens at the end of the Antoine Fuqua directorial below -

Warning: Major Spoilers Ahead

The Equalizer 2 ending explained

The Equalizer 2 starts rather on a calm note as compared to other action films which try hook the audience in with big combat or violent sequence at the beginning of the film itself. Robert McCall, played by Denzel Washington can be seen working for Lyft, an American taxi service. McCall takes help from his long time friend Susan Plummer and helps the youth and the public get through the difficulties of life and also takes a young kid named Miles under his wing.

As the film progresses, McCall's friend Susan is killed in am ambush by assassins after being called to investigate a murder. Susan visits the investigation location with her partner Dave Yorker, who is later revealed to be the main villain of the film. McCall takes it to himself to find out the truth behind Susan's death which puts his ward Miles' life in danger.

Image courtesy - The Equalizer 2 official poster

Fans of the series must be aware that McCall retires from the life of crime and violence after faking his death. McCall's act of disappearance is reflected upon the second film where it is revealed that the remaining members of his team were fired, which leads them to become assassins. Susan is killed as she could be a possible whistleblower for Dave who is overseeing the freelance assassins.

Towards the end, Miles is captured by the assassins, and Robert McCall, in his Equalizer glory, rescues the kid. He stabs Dave who falls to his death. the film ends when Susan's information allows McCall to reunite with his long lost sister.

