Enola Holmes Ending Explained: Does Enola Find Her Mother In The End? Find Out

Enola Holmes was one of the most anticipated Netflix releases for the month of September. The detective mystery released on September 23 and fans have been enjoying it thoroughly since then. Helmed by English director Harry Bradbeer, the film is based on the book series created by Nancy Springer. Netflix’s Enola Holmes features an ensemble cast starring some of UK’s best actors such as Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour and Louis Partridge. Read on to understand Enola Holmes ending.

Read | Where is Millie Bobby Brown from? Lesser known fact about the 'Stranger Things' actor

Enola Holmes Ending Explained

At the start of the film, audiences see that 16-year-old Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) is singularly focused on finding her mother. But when she has another run-in with the evil assassin, she realises that Tewkesbury’s (Louis Partridge) life in danger. Hence, she feels the urgency for solving Tewkesbury’s mystery first.

But, there’s one problem. She does not know his whereabouts after she parted ways with him in London. Hence, the desire to find her lost travel partner she travels to his ancestral home to know more about him. This will help her track the missing young lord down.

Source: @angelicadavid_(Twitter)

While investigating undercover at Tewkesbury’s ancestral home, she discovers that the case of her missing mother and the case of the missing Marquess boy, Tewkesbury are connected by one thread. This thread is the upcoming vote on a reform bill. Things begin making sense to young Enola as she realises that both mysteries are related to the matter of politics. Her mother Eudoria Holmes has taken on a mission to change England which is gripped in malice at the moment. While Lord Tewkesbury is wanted dead for his progressive politics and his plans of reforming England into a modern nation.

Read | Millie Bobby Brown reveals she achieved major teenage accomplishment during pandemic

Lord Tewkesbury's Grandmother Wanted To Kill Him, but why?

After his father’s death, the young Tewkesbury boy was set to take his position in the House of Lords. This was happening at a time when a crucial vote was about to start on an upcoming reform bill. Just like his father, the boy was a modern-thinker. He even tells Enola, "I had these ideas about how we might progress the estate."

While Enola initially suspects that Tewkesbury's uncle might have sent the assassin. Tewkesbury's grandmother had laid out her reasons for wanting her grandson dead earlier in the film while speaking to Enola, when she said, “It always felt an honour to me that my family was given this part of England to protect... That is what it is to be an ancestral landowner. As the world becomes increasingly unstable, it feels important that these ideas of England are preserved for the safety and security of the future of our country... But you're probably one of those new thinkers. My son was a new thinker too. Never could focus on what was, it was always about what could be. I suspect my grandson is the same. England's true glory is what is. Do you see?”

Read | Millie Bobby Brown shares how getting the British accent right in 'Enola Holmes' was tough

In the above lines, the Dowager was not talking about the beautiful grounds of Basilwether but was actually laying out her fiercely conservative point of view about England. She wishes to preserve her “ideas of England" even at the expense of her own family’s life. Hence, she is against the new reform bill. According to her plan, with Tewkesbury dead, his uncle will take the seat in the house of lords and cast his vote against the bill.

Read | 'Enola Holmes' gets rave early reviews, Millie Bobby Brown showered with praises

Why did Enola’s mother Eudoria leave?

Source: @riacellll (Twitter)

During her investigation in London, Enola learns that Eudoria is a member of a militant suffragette group. This explains why she had spent years requesting money from Mycroft for made-up reasons. All this money was being used in the activities of her militant group.

At this point, viewers learn that like Tewkesbury, Eudoria too wanted to use her position of privilege to bring change in the society. But while Tewkesbury was a moderate, Eudoria was an extremist. In the Limehouse Lane warehouse, Enola comes across an assortment of bombs and gunpowder. She also finds a pamphlet that has bomb-making instructions written in it. The pamphlet also reads "Protest, Unrest, and Civil Disobedience.”

Read | Millie Bobby Brown's has a brand new connection to the letter E; here's how

Does Eudoria return to Enola?

Towards the end, Tewkesbury is safe and is about to take his seat in the House of Lords. Enola sees him off and returns to her humble abode in London only to find her long lost mother. Eudoria offers an explanation for why left on Enola's 16th birthday. Defending her decision, Eudoria says, “I left for you. Because I couldn't bear to have this world be your future." Speaking about the bombs, Eudoria's only explanation is,”You have to make some noise if you want to be heard.”

Source: @hetphobicfinn (Twitter)

Source: @wckdsgame (Twitter)

In the end, her mother sets off on her own path leaving Enola to build a life alone in London. Her brother Mycroft finally gives up pestering her to become a “proper young lady” as Sherlock commands Mycroft to let Enola off the hook and let her become his ward. Enola then sets out to find her own path and make her own way in the world as her mother and brothers have. In her own words, “I am detective, I am a decipherer and a finder of lost souls.”

Promo Image Credits: Millie Bobby Brown Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.