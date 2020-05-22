Kumail Nanjiani Says 'Kingo' 'The Eternals' Will Be Able To Beat 'Deadpool'

The Eternals is an upcoming superhero film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Chloé Zhao, it is intended to be the 25th film in the MCU. Kumail Nanjiani has been in the limelight since he was cast as 'Kingo' and because of his body transformation for the role. The actor recently said that his character for The Eternals could beat Deadpool. Read to know more.

Also Read | Kumail Nanjiani To Play A Bollywood Star In Marvel's 'The Eternals'

Kumail Nanjiani says his Kingo could beat Deadpool

In an interview with a daily, Kumail Nanjiani was asked who would win a bar fight between his The Eternals character and Deadpool. Answering the question, Nanjiani said that it would be Kingo Sunen, his MCU character. But he still cannot tell the exact reason behind it. The role of Deadpool was essayed by Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018).

The X-Men anti-hero was with Fox Studios and has recently joined the Marvel Studios after Disney bought Fox in a reportedly massive deal. Fans speculate that it would be fun to see Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo vs Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool. However, there is no confirmation on when the work with the latter’s film will begin.

Also Read | 'Deadpool' Co-creator Says Marvel Studios Has Zero Plans For Third Installment

Kumail Nanjiani also expressed his excitement for playing a Marvel Comics character in the Eternals. He said that first of all, he is a huge Marvel fan, so he was excited to be able to play a superhero. The most exciting thing for him was to be able to play a Pakistani South Asian superhero in a Marvel movie, you know. He stated that it is not something he has seen before, so being able to do it was very exciting. And doing it with the cast and the filmmaker they had, Chloé Zhao, is absolutely incredible.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Says Deadpool In Marvel Cinematic Universe Would Be 'explosive'

Nanjiani added that the Eternals' cast is "not only very, very talented but also very, very diverse." There are 10 of them in the movie and they all walk and sound completely different. He called it one of the most diverse casts he has ever seen, and doing it in the context of a team of superheroes is just fantastic. He stated that it is great that this team of superheroes looks like what a world actually looks like.

Also Read | 'Marvel's Eternals' Villain To Be More Threatening Than Thanos? Fans Speculate

The Eternals has an ensemble cast of Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Kit Harington, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Barry Keoghan. The immortal alien race who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7000 years will reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. The movie is scheduled to release on February 12, 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.