The Eternals Star Gemma Chan Sees "definite Shift" In Hollywood With Colour-blind Casting

Gemma Chan recently said that there has been a “definite shift” in the Hollywood industry as more filmmakers are going for colour-blinding casting nowadays. The actor is known for her role as Astrid in Crazy Rich Asians (2018) and appeared in Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel as Minn-Erva, with The Eternals as her next project.

Also Read | Kiara Advani & Gemma Chan Show How To Slay In A Prabal Gurung Dress

Gemma Chan sees a “definite shift” in Hollywood

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Gemma Chan talked about her experience in Hollywood and the change she is currently seeing. She said that she has been working as an actor for 13 years and there is a “definite shift” in what she has being put for now. Gemma mentioned that she recently saw The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) and found the casting “incredible”. She noted that there is still a way to go, but she is seeing “definite improvement” in the industry. The Personal History of David Copperfield stars Dev Patel in the titular role, as a white character.

Also Read | Kumail Nanjiani Says 'Kingo' 'The Eternals' Will Be Able To Beat 'Deadpool'

Gemma Chan hinted that there has been a change in the attitude towards women in Hollywood as they have “far more options” now. She said it is not the norm to find someone who wants to shine a spotlight on women. The actor mentioned that over the past few years, there have been improvements. She cited examples of Fleabag and I May Destroy You, saying, for a long time the perception was that programmes like these were just for women.

Gemma Chan added that the pressures women face had been something that she has been talking with her girlfriends for a while. She stated that women have “far more options” than they used to. The actor mentioned that now there is a chance for them to work and have a family, but also an expectation that they can have it all. It is not an easy thing to make those decisions, she noted.

Also Read | Kumail Nanjiani To Play A Bollywood Star In Marvel's 'The Eternals'

Also Read | 'Avengers: Endgame' Creators Had To Sideline Captain Marvel For THIS Reason

Gemma Chan is working with her long-time friend and True Lover co-star Dominic Savage on a new project. Previously, she worked in Captain Marvel and was filming The Eternals as Sersi, before it was halted. The actor opened up about working with Marvel Studios and with her friend. She said that in a Marvel film, a person is just a “very small cog” in a huge machine. So, when the opportunity came up to venture with Dominic again, she “jumped” at it. The actor also mentioned that she missed being on an intimate set with a small crew. Gemma added that working with Dominic Savage is “wonderfully freeing,” but also terrifying. She explained that one does not know what is going to work or where it is going to end up.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.