'The Eternals' Trailer Release Date; Everything We Know So Far

After the great success of Marvel's recent releases, the studio is looking forward to Phase two of their plan. Phase two is going to bring many aspects of the hidden realities behind occurrences to the fore, with new superheroes and supervillains making a cameo. When talking about upcoming movies of Marvel's phase two, one can never forget the hype of Marvel's The Eternals, which is creating a lot of news with its marvellous star cast and quirky storyline of the comics.

The Eternals is amongst the most awaited releases of 2020 and fans are finding it hard to control their excitement for it. Many people are eagerly waiting for the trailer to drop. The trailer will reveal what the audience can expect from the movie.

Also Read | Marvel Studios finally shares the exciting plot synopsis for 'The Eternals'

When can we expect the trailer of Marvel's The Eternals to drop?

The Eternals is going to release on November 6, 2020. If a person evaluates the pattern of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans can expect the trailer to come out by April end. The teaser trailer of Black Widow came out six months before the release, and this is a pattern that has been observed across Marvel movies. Marvel loves to increase the excitement of its fans by releasing trailers as soon as one of their movies hit the box office. As Black Widow is going to hit the theatres on May 1, 2020, there are high chances that the teaser trailer of Marvel's The Eternals will be dropped by April end.

Also Read | Kit Harrington and Gemma Chan seen shooting for 'The Eternals' in London

The superhero movie stars Kit Harrington, Jennifer Lopez, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and more. The movie is going to bring forward a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations. As per the speculations and rumours, The Eternals will unfold many realities of the past and will lead the MCU further.

Also Read | Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden shooting for 'The Eternals' in England's Museum?

Also Read | The Eternals: Will Thanos make an appearance in the Angelina Jolie MCU movie?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.