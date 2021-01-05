'Eternals' Director Chloé Zhao Explains How Kevin Feige Helped The Movie Fit Into MCU

Eternals is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). They are a group of never seen before superheroes. There have been questions on how they would be introduced as a new team after being missing from the epic all-in battle in Avengers: Endgame. Now director Chloé Zhao revealed that Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, assisted her in fitting the race of immortals in the MCU.

How Kevin Feige helped Chloe Zhao fit in Eternals into MCU

In a recent interview with Margaret Gardiner on YouTube, Eternals director Chloé Zhao shared her experiences of making a gigantic film. She said that she thinks Marvel has been “so incredible,” that Kevin Feige and executive producer Nate Moore, along with the whole team, knew from the moment she pitched the film, she really wanted to have the scope and scale, and at the same time the intimacy. The filmmaker mentioned that the studios knew she wanted both and they have been so incredible holding her hand through the entire process of allowing her to go as far as possible and as small as possible, and how that fits into the whole MCU. Zhao noted that it is been a “pretty incredible process,” which the audiences have to wait and see.

The involvement of Kevin Feige and his team indicates how much effort Marvel studios are putting to make Eternals a success. The multi-starrer movie could possibly be the next big superhero team after the Avengers. However, there are questions about their existence and absence from major events in the MCU, which is expected to be answered in the film.

Eternals cast includes Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Barry Keoghan, and Haaz Sleiman. The star-studded ensemble cast is one of the main reasons for the project to garner such huge hype. They will be seen portraying different superheroes from the comics.

Eternals plot is said to show the superheroes re-uniting after thousands of years to protect Earth from their arch enemies, the Deviants. The film has been delayed several times due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. It is currently scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 5, 2021, after being postponed by a year from its initial release date.

