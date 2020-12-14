Gemma Chan Explains How She Got 'Eternals' Following Her Kree Role In 'Captain Marvel'

Gemma Chan appeared in Captain Marvel in 2019 as Minn-Erva, a Kree sniper and member of Starforce. However, her character’s future ended in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), in that film itself. Nonetheless, Chan will soon be seen in the MCU again in Eternals. Now the actor explains how she got two different roles in Marvel movies.

Gemma Chan explains how she got Eternals after 'Captain Marvel'

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gemma Chan talked about signing Eternals with Marvel after she just appeared in Captain Marvel. She stated that her character dies in the 2019 movie, so she thought there was no chance that she would really be coming back, which she was a bit bummed about.

The actor mentioned that she then encountered Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige during the awards circuit for Crazy Rich Asians and out of the blue, he just came up to her and said, ‘We’d love to have you back. We’d love to make better use of you. We want you to do something else, so let’s find that project.’ But, to be honest, she had no idea that it would be so soon, she noted.

Gemma Chan will be portraying Sersi in Eternals. She explained how the movie is different from Captain Marvel. She said that the upcoming multi-starrer project is a “really epic story” and is very ambitious. The actor feels like it is going to be a superhero movie that is not like a superhero movie. She admitted that it sounds like a “very obvious thing” to say, but the makers are trying to do something different with Eternals.

Chan mentioned that they are all crossing their fingers that it works, and people respond to it. She asserted that they shot a lot on locations, using a lot of natural light. There was not that much bluescreen stuff, which she did quite a lot on Captain Marvel. She noted that Sersi is very empathetic and her powers come from 'an unexpected place'.

Eternals cast includes Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Barry Keoghan and Haaz Sleiman. Directed by Chloé Zhao, it shows the superheroes re-uniting after thousands of years to protect Earth from their arch enemies, the Deviants. The movie is scheduled to arrive on November 5, 2021.

