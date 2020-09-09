Kumail Nanjiani Promises That Marvel's Massive Scale 'Eternals' Will Be Worth The Wait

Eternals is one of the most anticipated upcoming films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Kumail Nanjiani will be making his MCU debut as Kingo. The actor has been talking about the movie for a long time. Now, he said that the film will be “very exciting” and worth the audiences wait, as it has been delayed by four months.

Kumail Nanjiani promises 'Eternals' will be worth the wait

Kumail Nanjiani recently interacted with his fans on Twitter, where he has more than three million followers. The actor answered a few questions regarding his upcoming Marvel film, Eternals. He was asked to give some news about the movie. Nanjiani kept things wrapped up as he wrote he did not know much about it.

However, he promised that it will be worth the audiences wait. He praised the movie and called it massive. Kumail Nanjiani mentioned that he has never seen Eternals scale movie and was “awestruck” on its sets while shooting. Take a look at his tweets as he expressed his excitement.

I know there isn’t much news yet! I’m in the dark too, trust me. I can’t wait for it, whenever it comes. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 7, 2020

But I promise the movie will be worth the wait. It's the most exciting, fun, epic, thrilling, hilarious & moving project I've ever been a part of. And it's massive. The scale of it is unlike anything I've ever seen. I would walk on to shoot and be awestruck by the sets every day. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 7, 2020

I will! I don’t know if they’ll listen to me. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 7, 2020

It’s going to be VERY exciting — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 7, 2020

Eternals is directed by Chloé Zhao, who previously helmed Songs My Brothers Taught Me (2015) and The Rider (2017). Kumail Nanjiani shared that working with Zhao has been one of the most “thrilling and satisfying” experiences of his career. He mentioned that he is excited to see her films for “decades to come” and is grateful that he got to be a small part of one of them. Nanjiani called Zhao a “visionary” and a “true” filmmaker.

About 'Eternals'

Marvel’s Eternals cast has Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Barry Keoghan and Haaz Sleiman. The ensemble cast is one of the main reasons for the hype around the movie. They will be seen portraying different superheroes from the comics.

Marvel’s Eternals plot is said to show the superheroes re-uniting after thousands of years to protect Earth from their arch enemies, the Deviants. The movie was initially set to hit the theatres on November 6, 2020, but was pushed due to COVID-19. Marvel's Eternals is currently scheduled to release on February 12, 2021.

