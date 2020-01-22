'The Eternals' To Have A Romantic Angle Between Kit Harrington And Gemma Chan? All We Know

Marvel is unstoppable. With the undeniable success of its recent releases, the studio is looking to introduce many aspects of the hidden realities behind occurrences. New superheroes and supervillains are all set to make an appearance and present their extensive stories. Marvel's phase one ended grandly with Spider-Man: Far From Home and phase two is going to start with its hyped movie Marvel's The Eternals.

The new superhero action film is creating a lot of news with its marvellous star cast and quirky storyline based on the comics. It is one of the most awaited releases of 2020 and fans are finding it hard to control their excitement for it. Many speculations are coming forward, and recently, big news regarding a potential romantic angle between two characters spread across the internet.

The sci-fi movie stars Kit Harrington, Jennifer Lopez, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and more. The movie is going to bring forward a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations. As per the speculations and rumours, The Eternals will unfold many realities of the past and will lead the MCU further. But the recent rumour made netizens go crazy.

Kit Harrington and Gemma Chan leaked pictures from the sets of The Eternals

According to the recent leak of the insights of the shoot of the Marvel movie, Kit Harrington playing the part of Black Knight is seen kissing Gemma Chan who plays the character of Sersi, a powerful character that loves all of humanity. The kiss revealed that the leads, Kit and Gemma, are going to have a romantic angle unfolding in the very first edition of The Eternals. As soon as the news broke, fans and paps are unable to contain their curiosity.

