Marvel Studios Finally Shares The Exciting Plot Synopsis For 'The Eternals'

Marvel Studios has finally revealed the plot details for their upcoming Phase 4 film, The Eternals. The Eternals is a film that fans are truly excited for, as in not only has a unique setting but will also feature an entirely new cast of heroes that have not yet been seen in the MCU. The plot synopsis shared by Marvel has now given fans a solid idea of where the film stands in the MCU's timeline and has also disclosed details about the villains that will face off against the new cast of protagonists.

Marvel shares the plot synopsis for their second Phase 4 movie, The Eternals

Marvel Studios started off their plot synopsis by revealing the origin story of their exciting new team of Super-Heroes. They revealed that The Eternals will be a group of ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. The synopsis also disclosed the fact that The Eternals will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which itself took place in the year 2024 in the MCU's timeline.

Further, Marvel also shared why the Eternals had to finally come out of hiding. The synopsis stated that an unexpected tragedy will force them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants. The Eternals is set to release on November 6, 2020, and will be the second film of Marvel's phase 4 after Black Widow.

For those unaware about the history behind The Eternals, they are an ancient race of powerful beings who were brought into existence by the cosmic entities, the Celestials. The Deviants, similar to the Eternals, were also created by the power of the Celestials. However, the Deviants are a dark mirror of the Eternals and are inherently destructive and desire the destruction of humanity. Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, previously revealed that the Eternals in the MCU were sent to Earth to protect it from the onslaught of the Deviants.

