Ethan Hawke To Play The Villain In Marvel's 'Moon Knight' Series Starring Oscar Isaac?

Ethan Hawke is among the well-known names in Hollywood. Moon Knight is an upcoming Marvel series on Disney Plus. It was announced back in 2020 and has caught much attention from the fans. Now it is reported that the movie will feature Hawke in a pivotal role.

Also Read | Marvel's She-Hulk, Loki, Moon Knight, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode Count Out!

Moon Knight cast Ethan Hawke as the villain opposite Oscar Isaac

The Hollywood Reporter recently revealed that Ethan Hawke will be joining Moon Knight cast as the main antagonist. It will mark his comic book adaptation and superhero debut. The series features Oscar Isaac in the titular lead superhero character as Marc Spector. There is no news on which character Hawke would play as the lead villain. However, Moon Knight’s archnemesis is a baddie named Bushman, a fellow mercenary who turned on the hero when Egyptian gold came into the scenario. Moon Knight cast is also said to add May Calamawy. She is best known for her performance in Ramy on Hulu.

Also Read | Jake Gyllenhaal Joined By Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard & Riley Keough For 'The Guilty'

Ethan Hawke is an actor, writer, and director. He has appeared in movies like Dead Poets Society, White Fang, Before Sunrise, Hamlet, Training Day, Chelsea Walls, Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead, The Purge, Boyhood, Blaze, Tesla, and more. He has worked on several television shows and in theatre.

Hawke has an interesting line up of projects. He has recently wrapped up shooting for The Northman, a historical thriller movie helmed by Robert Eggers featuring Anya Taylor-Joy. The actor will also feature in The Guilty starring Jake Gyllenhaal for Netflix.

Also Read | Ethan Hawke To Feature In 'Zeroes And Ones', A War Thriller Film By Abel Ferrara

Also Read | Moon Knight Cinematographer Reveals Oscar Isaac Will Play Lead In The Film, See Post Here

Since his debut in 1975, Moon Knight has various incarnations over the decades. He has been an ex-Marine turned mercenary with multiple alter egos to begin a conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. His most recent appearance has him as a dapper consultant. In the modern comics era, one of the stories has been Marc Spector’s struggle with multiple personality disorder.

Clash helmer Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead, the filmmaking team behind The Endless and Synchronic, are directing Moon Knight. The series will center on the character Marc Spector, a complex vigilante who suffers from a dissociative identity disorder. These multiple identities who live inside him are distinct characters in the series and will appear against a backdrop of Egyptian iconography. It will mark the character’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). There is no official announcement on its premiere date on the Disney+ platform. However, it is expected to have around six episodes with a 40-50 minute runtime per episode.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.