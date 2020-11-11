Ethan Hawke To Star In Abel Ferrara's War Thriller Film 'Zeroes And Ones'

Ethan Hawke is one of the most popular actors and directors in Hollywood. It has been recently revealed that he is going to play a prominent character in Zeros And Ones which will be directed by Abel Ferrara. Read ahead to know more.

Ethan Hawke to star in Zeros And Ones

According to a report by Screen Daily, actor Ethan Hawke is going to star in the Abel Ferrara directorial Zeros And Ones. The movie will be directed by Abel Ferrara with his own screenplay. Ethan Hawke’s new movie was introduced on the American Film Market (AFM) on November 9, 2020, by Capstones’ Blue Box International. Zeros And Ones cast also includes Cristina Chiriac and Phil Neilson.

The plot of Ethan Hawke’s new movie will revolve around Ethan Hawke’s character JJ, an American soldier, who gets trapped in Rome which is under siege. There will also be a war shown in the movie. The plot will also revolve around the Vatican being blown up. JJ will set out to find the unknown enemy and defend the world from him. Ferrara has said that the movie is based on war and infiltration.

The sales for the movie will be launched by Christian Mercuri’s Capstone Group at the AFM. CAA Media Finance is going to co-represent the sales of the movie. Mercuri has said that the movie is set against the backdrop of Rome and has a feeling of Paris at the end of World War II, according to the report.

Abel Ferrara further added that he is very excited for the movie Zeros And Ones to go on floors next week as the film is written with the understanding of the pandemic in mind. The film will be produced by Diana Philips and Philipp Kreuzer. Danny Chan, Brent Guttman and Don Young will be the executive producer of the film. Sean Price Williams will be the cinematographer of Ethan Hawke’s new film Zeros And Ones.

Ethan Hawke’s movies are widely loved by his fans and viewers. Some of his notable works are Explorers, Mystery Date, The Newton Boys, Training Day and Before the Devil Knows You're Dead. Ethan Hawke’s movies have won him many awards and accolades. He has won the Academy Awards for his performances in Boyhood and Training Day.

