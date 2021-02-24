Ethan Hawke Reveals Why He Joined Marvel's 'Moon Knight' Series; Read Details

Moon Knight is an upcoming Marvel series on Disney+ Hotstar. It stars Oscar Isaac in the titular role with Ethan Hawke playing his unknown rival, marking their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Now, Hawke disclosed the reasons behind joining the show.

Ethan Hawke reveals why he is doing the Marvel Moon Knight series

In a recent appearance on The Ringer’s podcast The Watch, veteran actor Ethan Hawke explained the reasons for signing on a superhero series with Moon Knight. He said he loves the fact that the character’s story is lesser-known and allows more creative freedom. The actor mentioned that the director is Mohammed Diab and called him a “brilliant” guy. He wanted an opportunity to venture with the filmmaker as he is a huge fan of his work.

Ethan Hawke revealed that a lot of backing to join the series is from Oscar Isaac for him. He asserted that he finds Isaac to be a "very exciting player" in his field. Hawke likes what Isaac has been doing with his life. He reminds him of the actors, when he first arrived in New York, that he looked up to.

Ethan Hawke mentioned that Oscar Isaac is younger than him. He likes the way the Annihilation star carries himself, and the way he thinks. And in general, “good things happen when you are in the room with people that you like the way they think,” the Before Sunrise star noted.

Ethan Hawke will be seen as the villain in the Moon Knight Disney+ series. There is no news on which character will he play, yet. However, the main character’s archnemesis is a baddie named Bushman, a fellow mercenary who turned on the hero when Egyptian gold came into the scenario. Oscar Isaac will portray the lead superhero character as Marc Spector. May Calamawy, who is best known for her performance in Ramy, is also part of the cast.

Clash helmer Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead, the filmmaking team behind The Endless and Synchronic, are directing Moon Knight. The series will center on the character Marc Spector, a complex vigilante who suffers from a dissociative identity disorder. These multiple identities who live inside him are distinct characters in the series and will appear against a backdrop of Egyptian iconography. There is no official announcement on its premiere date on the Disney+ platform. However, it is expected to have around six episodes with a 40-50 minute runtime per episode.

