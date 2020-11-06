Ethan Hawke Talks About His Divorce And How It Made His Life 'fall Apart'

The Dead Poets Society actor Ethan Hawke married Pulp Fiction actor Uma Thurman on May 1, 1998. The couple stayed together for seven years before they headed for a divorce. The couple has two children together named Maya and Levon Roan. Recently, Ethan Hawke opened up about how his life 'completely fell apart'. Read on to know more about his split with Uma Thurman.

Also Read | Ethan Hawke Tapes Audio Edition Of Acclaimed Novel 'Gilead'

Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman divorce

Ethan Hawke, most famous for his role in the Before Sunrise trilogy, married actor Uma Thurman in 1998 and the couple got separated in the year 2003, followed by a divorce in 2005. Hawke received his first-ever Oscar nomination for Training Day a year before Uma Thurman and him got separated.

In a recent interaction, he described the Oscar nomination as the best moment of his career. According to reports by Daily Mail and Refinery29, it is said that Ethan Hawke believed that the Oscar nomination could be the beginning of something or it could make him commercially viable. But following the nomination, he went through a divorce, which he said made his life fall apart. He was quoted as saying, "When you're depressed, it's really easy to see everything that is fake about other people and life, and I just started seeing all that. How phony celebrity was, how phony everything is. You channel your inner Holden Caulﬁeld, you know?"

Also Read | 'Tesla' Trailer Review: Fans Say "Ethan Hawke Might Finally Win An Oscar"

Also Read | Ethan Hawke Turns 49, Here Are Some Of His Best Movie Performances

Talking more about his divorce, the actor went on to say that he never believed in doing films just to make money but now he has to do it to pay alimony. Adding to it, he said that how he has to take care of various things and how the money he earns from acting helps him fulfil those responsibilities. He stated how he paid his alimony, his kids' health insurance, their tuition fees with his acting. He also added how his acting has been instrumental in helping various charities. He further said, "I've become a professional, and I never wanted to be a professional. I kind of hate professionals". The actors have two children together, Maya and Levon Roan. Maya has already started working on her acting career and starred in the popular Netflix original, Stranger Things.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's Character From 'Kill Dil' Has This Connection With Uma Thurman

Also Read | 'Dead Poets Society' Cast Is Headlined By Late American Actor Robin Williams

Image Credits: decades.of.movies Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.