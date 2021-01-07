Moon Knight Cinematographer Reveals Oscar Isaac Will Play Lead In The Film, See Post Here

Marvel's Moon Knight cinematographer Gregory Middleton recently confirmed the casting of actor Oscar Isaac in the new Marvel movie. He shared a post on Instagram sharing that Oscar Isaac will be playing the titular role in the new film. Read on to know more about Gregory Middleton’s Instagram post.

Moon Knight cinematographer confirms Oscar Isaac's casting in new Marvel movie

Canadian cinematographer Gregory Middleton took to Instagram today to not only reveal his involvement in Marvel Studios' upcoming Moon Knight series for Disney+ but also confirmed that actor Oscar Isaac has been roped in to take on the role of a Marvel superhero. His caption read, "Well the secret is out. It’s an honor to be a part of introducing a new character to the MCU #MoonKnight. Who says cinematographers worry about white costumes! ... not if they are complex characters played by an amazing performer like @officialoscarrisaac . Thank you director Mohamed Diab and the #mcu for inviting me aboard." You can see his Instagram post here.

According to a report by Comicbook, Oscar Isaac had previously been linked to the new film but there were no official confirmations about him joining the cast. Moon Knight could be the first Marvel Studios project that dives into heavier content considering the character was typically aimed towards older comic book audiences. Previously described by Marvel President Kevin Feige as an Indiana Jones-like adventure, Marvel has confirmed that the series will be directed by Mohamed Diab. The official description for the series confirms that Marc Spector's specific alternate personalities will be their own characters in the show.

Oscar Isaac's filmography

Oscar Isaac is a Guatemalan-born American actor who starred in the tragicomedy Inside Llewyn Davis, for which he received a Golden Globe Award nomination, the crime drama A Most Violent Year, and the science fiction thriller Ex Machina. He has appeared in the Star Wars sequel trilogy as X-wing pilot Poe Dameron, and in X-Men: Apocalypse as the titular mutant supervillain Apocalypse. He also headlined the 2015 HBO miniseries Show Me a Hero as politician Nick Wasicsko, which earned him the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor - Miniseries or Television Film. In 2016, Time named Isaac one of the 100 most influential people in the world on the annual Time 100 list.

