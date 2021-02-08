Eugene Levy Joins Daniel Levy's Monologue On 'Saturday Night Live'

Eugene Levy, the father of Daniel Levy, was part of Saturday Night Live as the latter hosted the show. The father-son duo are the co-creators of the hit comedy show Schitt’s Creek. Daniel Levy wanted to show the audience that getting on SNL was one of the “good” things that the fame from Schitt’s Creek had brought him. To showcase how, he took the audience on a backstage tour, during which he showed off everything from the halls, the NBC page desks, the portraits of former hosts, to the new COVID-19 safety protocols, Variety reported. As he was going through his tour he came across a glass box where his father Eugene Levy was enclosed.

COVID-19 humour at Saturday Night Live

Eugene Levy was standing in the glass box with people in PPE’s on either side of him, as mentioned in the report. Eugene said that he had flown in just to see his son perform. He further elucidated that because of his journey, he had to be isolated in the box. As added by the site, Daniel jokingly asked his father if he had just flown him to see his son perform from the inside of a box. Eugene Levy responded by saying that he had no idea that he had to be isolated to watch his son. Daniel quipped that if they were not on live TV, he'd have offered to help.

Other things that Daniel Levy experienced on his backstage tour, as per the report, were walking through very cold disinfectant, attempting a conversation with Kenan Thompson who was at the end of the hall on the other side and walking past musical Phoebe Bridgers' quarantine area. It was actually at this point he met his father. His father helped him take the plot of his monologue forward.

As Daniel started the show, he pointed out that there were good and bad things that Schitt’s Creek brought him. According to the site, Daniel 'started the monologue by speaking about the good and bad ways in which the Netflix sitcom changed his life, including winning those Emmys (that was the good) and having strangers on the street recognise him (also good) but having them yell 'Ew' at him when they do (that was the bad)'. He added that a line that he wrote for the show will now haunt him for the rest of his life.

