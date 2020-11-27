Natasa Stankovic Shares Video Of Dancing With Son Agastya, Fans Say 'cuteness Overloaded'

Model and actor Natasa Stankovic is one of the popular actors of the industry who has married cricketer Hardik Pandya. She is also quite active on Instagram. Recently, she shared an adorable video of her dancing with her son Agastya in her arms. She is dancing to the song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from the movie War. Scroll below to see the video.

Also read | What Time Does 'Virgin River' Season 2 Release On Netflix? Read More

Also read | Chris Evans Compared To Baby Yoda In Viral Thread On Twitter, Fans Say 'this We Love'

Natasa Stankovic dances with son on Jai Jai Shiv Shanker

Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram to share a video of her dancing to the song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from the movie War with her son Agastya in her arms. In the video, she is seen tapping her foot to the music while holding the hand of baby Agastya. Towards the end of the video, she gently kisses her baby on its cheek. The movie is absolutely adorable to watch. She used the hashtag #motherandsonbond in the caption with a red heart.

Her fans and followers were left awestruck upon seeing the video. The post received 605K views within 20 hours of uploading and is still counting. Many of her fans have used the red heart and heart-eye emojis to comment on the video and express their admiration. One user also commented by saying that the video by overloaded with cuteness. See their reactions here:

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya’s son is five months old now. The couple made their relationship official in January 2020. In the month of May, they took to their respective social media to announce that they are expecting their first child together.

Natasa’s Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. Currently, her Instagram sees a lot of pictures of her baby. She also frequently shares photos that feature her husband Hardik Pandya. She also uploads pictures and videos with and of her pet dog.

She rose to fame after she featured in the popular party track DJ Wale Babu which is sung by rapper Badshah. She made her Bollywood debut with Prakash Jha’s movie Satyagrah. She also appeared in a cameo role in the movie Zero. Natasa has also participated in dance reality shows like Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikha Laja.

Also read | Kalki Koechlin Shares How She Met Partner Guy Hershberg & How He 'learnt To Make Biryani'

Also read | Dilip Kumar Shares An Adorable Picture With Saira Banu, Fans Wish Them 'long Life'

Image courtesy- @natasastankovic__ Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.