Eva Mendes Shuts Down Troll Who Had An Advice For Her Hubby Ryan Gosling; See Post Here

Actor Eva Mendes is not holding back against internet trolls. The Hitch actor recently called out a troll on Instagram who advised her to “get out more”. Eva Mendes received this comment after she posted a throwback picture of herself running on a beach and comparing it to her current lifestyle during the pandemic.

Eva Mendes shuts internet troll with a single comment

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic led to a complete lockdown in many places across the globe. This lockdown has resulted in significant lifestyle changes in day-to-day lives. For the past few months, many celebrities have been using social media to keep their fans posted about how are they surviving the ongoing lockdown.

Recently, Hollywood actor Eva Mendes joined this brigade with a throwback post. The Hitch actor took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself a photoshoot 15 years ago. This stunning picture was loved by Eva Mendes’ fans and followers. But more than a picture its caption stole the show. Take a look at Eva Mendes' Instagram post here.

Eva Mendes wrote, “Went for a run on the beach this morning. No I didn’t. This picture was taken at least 15 years ago. Haven’t seen a beach this year. Haven’t been on a run this year”. The moment the picture went up many fans flooded in with the sweetest comments. But one of Eva Mendes’ followers also added a piece of advice.

This Instagram user advised Eva Mendes to tell her husband actor Ryan Gosling to “get you out more”. The moment this comment was posted, Eva Mendes responded with a savage comeback. She responded, “No thank you, I’m good. Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world”. Take a look at Eva Mendes’ savage clap-back to this Instagram user here.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been together since 2011. The couple first starred together in the film The Place Beyond The Pines. Since then, the couple has welcomed two daughters, Esmeralda, six, and Amada Lee, four. The couple for being extremely private and rarely stepping out in the public.

