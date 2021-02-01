Ioan Gruffudd Opens Up On His Split, Says 'its A Difficult Time For His Family'

Fantastic Four actor Ioan Gruffudd has finally broken his silence post the divorce with his wife Alice Evans. Ioan Gruffudd was spotted in Los Angeles as he went for grocery shopping on January 30, 2021. He also spoke to a few photographers and gave an update on his split as well.

Ioan Gruffudd opens up about his 'difficult split' with Alice Evans

According to a report by DailyMail, Ioan Gruffudd told the photographers that it is an extremely difficult time for him and his family. He also added that he and Alice Evans are more focused on their children. He also thanked the paparazzi for respecting their privacy. He was spotted wearing his wedding ring as he went out on a coffee run last week.

Ioan Gruffudd's divorce with Alice Evans was announced in a series of now-deleted tweets by the latter. In the tweets, she wrote that her husband who is also her soulmate has decided to leave his family. She further wrote that she and her daughters are very confused and sad. She also wrote that there is no reason for the split except that Ioan no longer loves her.

The couple got married in 2007 in Mexico and have been married for 13 years. They also have two daughters together who are seven and 11 years old. Both the daughters were conceived through IVF after it was discovered that Alice has a low follicle count. They first met on the sets of their movie 102 Dalmatians. According to a report by Standard.Co.Uk, Gruffudd was quoted saying that his bond with his wife had grown even stronger after marriage. He also supported Alice when she spoke out against Harvey Weinstein for allegedly inviting her in his hotel bathroom.

Ioan has returned from Australia where he was filming for the third season of his series Harrow with Ella Newton and Anna Lise Phillips. Ioan plays the character of a pathologist in the drama series. A report by DailyMail also has quoted him saying to an Australian publication that he has developed a close bond with Ella who plays the character of his daughter in the series. She is reportedly in a relationship as well.

Image courtesy- @aliceevansgruff Instagram

