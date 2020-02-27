'Love Is Blind' Memes Rule Internet As Fans Gear Up For Wedding Episode

Love Is Blind is a dating reality television series, which premiered on Netflix on February 13, 2020, as part of a three-week event. The currently airing season one has nine episodes and the final will be out soon. The series has received much popularity due to its speed dating format. There are several funny memes floating on the internet. Check out a few Love is Blind memes and read to know more.

Love Is Blind memes

when he follows you back and likes 3 of your pictures pic.twitter.com/TxHEKaejqD — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) February 25, 2020

Everyone on twitter trying to figure out who’s still together...... #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/nn0jWXnnCA — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) February 26, 2020

Me putting on my Sunday best for Lauren and Camerons wedding tomorrow #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/pDAAci6nW7 — ⚡️ (@missmuna_) February 26, 2020

Normal people: It’s Wednesday



Me: It’s the day before the #LoveIsBlind weddings pic.twitter.com/j8QHIUsD1l — Keyo (@Kcastlem) February 26, 2020

Lauren : I love you.

Cameron: I love you.

Me watching Love is Blind noticing it’s only been 37 minutes into Episode 1: pic.twitter.com/PdC4bO27mv — thighs (@asplashofsash) February 18, 2020

Mark everytime Jessica presents a red flag 🙃 #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/uSlra2hdLx — lala jones (@lalajones1029) February 25, 2020

Hands down thee most annoying human on the face of the earth #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/cOGuVloKz9 — TIA (@_SryMsJackson_) February 25, 2020

Trying to get caught up for #loveisblind finale but damn it I want these women to grab Jessica and tell her to stop obsessing over Barnett! He don't want you! pic.twitter.com/byDHfdtKXh — Cori Murray (@corimurray) February 27, 2020

Love Is Blind follows a group of men and women who search for their love. However, throughout the process, they would not see their partners. For ten days, the men and women could talk to each other but never see each other.

