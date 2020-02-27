The Debate
'Love Is Blind' Memes Rule Internet As Fans Gear Up For Wedding Episode

'Love is Blind' memes are taking over the internet. It is a speed dating format series that streams on popular OTT platform Netflix. Check out a few memes.

Love Is Blind is a dating reality television series, which premiered on Netflix on February 13, 2020, as part of a three-week event. The currently airing season one has nine episodes and the final will be out soon. The series has received much popularity due to its speed dating format. There are several funny memes floating on the internet. Check out a few Love is Blind memes and read to know more.

Love Is Blind memes

Love Is Blind follows a group of men and women who search for their love. However, throughout the process, they would not see their partners. For ten days, the men and women could talk to each other but never see each other. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world.

