'Hunters' Creator Defends Series After Being Criticised By The Auschwitz Memorial

Streaming sites such as Amazon Prime have started launching shows and series that is original content. Amazon Prime has come out with their famous TV show, Hunters. The show has been in the headlines for the controversial content since its release.

A number of viewers have been sharing their thoughts about the show, including the Auschwitz Memorial. The official Auschwitz Memorial’s twitter featured a strong criticism for the show targetting a scene and calling it foolish and a caricature of the actual horrors that took place at the horrific concentration camp.

Also Read | CONFIRMED: Priyanka Chopra To Play Ma Anand Sheela In New Amazon Prime Series

Also Read | List Of Taapsee Pannu Films On Amazon Prime That Will Keep You Entertained

Auschwitz was full of horrible pain & suffering documented in the accounts of survivors. Inventing a fake game of human chess for @huntersonprime is not only dangerous foolishness & caricature. It also welcomes future deniers. We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy. pic.twitter.com/UM2KYmA4cw — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 23, 2020

Auschwitz Memorial’s tweet about Hunters starring Al Pachino

After Auschwitz Memorial’s tweet, the creator reached out to an entertainment portal an expressed his views about the criticism received. David Weil states that the series is a “dramatic narrative series, with largely fictional characters, it is inspired by true events. But it is not documentary. And it was never purported to be”.

The creator laid emphasis on how the show is a dramatization of events and not a documentary of the tragic events of the past. A number of people have also shared their views in the post’s comment section and the Auschwitz Memorial has been giving counter answers for the same. Here are some tweets about Amazon’s Hunters.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds' Films That Are Available On Amazon Prime For You To Binge-watch

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's Movies To Watch On Amazon Prime | From 'Silsila' To 'Wazir'

Agree about the point. Nevertheless a movie can modify reality as it is a movie! In my opinion, after i watched the first premiere in tv with my son, i feel that the series will increase interest about #Holocaust and all #Jews persecution. — Beck (@RobertBeckk) February 23, 2020

In other words, you say: "a movie can lie about reality as it is just a movie'. Here we absolutely disagree. This is disrespectful and dangerous. — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 23, 2020

Invent an non-existing camp and Nazi atrocities perpetrated there. If you however use a real place, respect it's history and suffering of its victims. — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 23, 2020

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Revealed Why She Chose To Star In The Saif-Akshay Starrer 'Tashan'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.