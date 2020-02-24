The Debate
'Hunters' Creator Defends Series After Being Criticised By The Auschwitz Memorial

Web Series

Hunters is a latest series available on the massive internet streaming site, Amazon. It has been getting criticism for factual inaccuracy portrayed. Read more

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
hunters

Streaming sites such as Amazon Prime have started launching shows and series that is original content. Amazon Prime has come out with their famous TV show, Hunters. The show has been in the headlines for the controversial content since its release.

A number of viewers have been sharing their thoughts about the show, including the Auschwitz Memorial. The official Auschwitz Memorial’s twitter featured a strong criticism for the show targetting a scene and calling it foolish and a caricature of the actual horrors that took place at the horrific concentration camp. 

Auschwitz Memorial’s tweet about Hunters starring Al Pachino

After Auschwitz Memorial’s tweet, the creator reached out to an entertainment portal an expressed his views about the criticism received. David Weil states that the series is a “dramatic narrative series, with largely fictional characters, it is inspired by true events. But it is not documentary. And it was never purported to be”.

The creator laid emphasis on how the show is a dramatization of events and not a documentary of the tragic events of the past. A number of people have also shared their views in the post’s comment section and the  Auschwitz Memorial has been giving counter answers for the same. Here are some tweets about Amazon’s Hunters

Published:
COMMENT
