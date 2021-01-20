'Teen Mom' Fame Javi Breaks Silence After Lauren Accuses Him Of Cheating

Teen Mom cast Lauren Comeau and Javi Marroquin are separated after the former accused Javi of cheating on her. Lauren Comeau stated that Javi Marroquin was cheating on her with his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry. Recently, Javi opened up about all the accusations imposed on him by Lauren during her live session on Instagram. Read ahead for more details.

On Jan 19, Tuesday, Javi did an intimate interview with InTouch. During their conversation, he shared that while he has tried to avoid the said/she said situation by staying quiet, the accusations Lauren Comeau made against him on her Instagram live were false. He further added that his only focus right now is to create a healthy co-parenting relationship with both his ex-wives Lauren and Kailyn. Javi also revealed that he is making amends for the sake of his boys and bettering himself.

Also Read | 'Teen Mom' relationship status: Are Maci and Taylor still together?

According to InTouch, Lauren burst out in tears during her live session. She confirmed her split with Javi on the social media platform. She said that she has dealt with her fair share of betrayal and pain her whole life. She further added that she found out something through her kids and it made her feel like the kids were waiting for the split from the last three years. Talking about her separation from Javi, Lauren said that she had always known people being against her and Javi.

She added that people have wanted to see them break up their whole relationship and now that it’s finally here. She further stated that people can move on with their life, their relationship gets better and she is just here to pick up the pieces with her kids, stuck here with no family or friends. Lauren also shared that if anyone sees Javi driving around in a black Suburban, they'll know why she is crying today.

Also Read | 'Teen Mom 2' episodes: Check out the total number of episodes across all 10 seasons

Javi and Lauren's relationship boat hit rock bottom when his ex-wife Kailyn stated on an episode of Teen Mom 2 that Javi propositioned her for a physical relationship at a local Wawa parking lot. This episode aired on October 13, 2020. Lauren Comeau and Javi Marroquin have been dating on and off since 2017. They gave birth to their son Eli in 2018 and got engaged in June 2019. The latter also shares 7-year-old son Lincoln with Kailyn.

Also Read | What happened to Javi from Teen Mom? Find out why he deleted his Instagram

Also Read | Nats Getty comes out as 'transgender non-binary', says 'emotional & exciting day for me'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.