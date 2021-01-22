'Daughter From Another Mother' Season 2 Release Date; Will There Be Another Season?

The streaming service giant Netflix has recently premiered a Mexican series called Daughter From Another Mother. The comedy-drama series revolves around the lives of two mothers who decide to join their families and live together after realising that their babies were accidentally exchanged at birth. Daughter From Another Mother season 1 has premiered on Netflix on January 20, 2021, where 9 episodes were aired at once. Read on to know about the future of this popular Mexican series and will there be a season 2 for this series in the future?

Daughter From Another Mother Season 2 release date

Season 1 comprises of nine episodes which run for 35-42 minutes each. Meanwhile, Netflix has not made any official announcements about the Season 2 of the show for now. There is no information about the filming of the second season as well. So, Daughter From Another Mother Season 2 release date is not known at present.

However many viewers of the show would say that the show might get a renewal since the ending was left at loose ends and there is scope for the second season as well. The creator of the show, Carolina Rivera, had also expressed her interest for creating future seasons as well. But since the filming for the second season has not even started, the next season could only be expected in the next year. Currently the show can be watched on Netflix as the Season 1 has only nine episodes. Here is the episode list.

Season 1 episodes list

Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe

Welcome Home

Family Dynamics

Fatherhood

My Family's Not Perfect

Dating

Quality Time

Lies

Baptism

The cast of Daughter From Another Mother includes Ludwika Paleta and Paulina Goto as Ana and Mariana, respectively. The other cast includes Martín Altomaro (as Juan Carlos), Liz Gallardo (as Teresa), Elena del Río (as Cynthia). Javier Ponce (as Pablo), Dalexa Meneses (as Ceci), Oka Giner (as Elena), and Fernando Memije (as Anuar).

Will there be another season of Daughter From Another Mother?

The first season of Netflix's Daughter From Another Mother ended with Mariana saying bye to Valentina as she goes away from her to Ana. At the end of the show, she is shown to be searching for Pablo. Ana is then shown to be receiving her biopsy results. Huan Carlos is also shown to be leaving his home. While Tere is shown to be moving away from her daughter's life. Since the ending had many cliff hangers, the viewers of the show expect that there would be a second season soon. As many questions are left unanswered, including does Ana have cancer? To what will happen after Ana found Pablo with another woman? The series currently has a rating of 6/10 on IMDb.

