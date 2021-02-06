Evan Rachel Woods Provides Additional Information On Abuse, Says Manson Brought Up Race

Evan Rachel Woods added more information on the abuse she suffered at the hands of Marilyn Manson. The Westworld star had come out with the story of her abuse earlier this week. In an Instagram post, she revealed that she had been brutally abused by her former partner. The abuse was both physical and mental she had said. She claimed to have manipulated into submission.

Evan Rachel Woods opens up further on her abuse

On February 5, 2021, Evan Rachel Woods’ Instagram stories revealed some additional information on the story as revealed by the actor. She shared a story about how Manson had claimed to have hit his mother so badly that she had to be hospitalised and thereafter scarred for life. The next set of stories revealed posts that opposed the singer’s videos and how Manson’s latest video showed him abusing a girl who looked like Woods.

She also said that Manson had a Swa*** tattoo on his body and pictures of the same were shared by her. She also shared the significance of the symbol. This is relevant as Woods has a Jewish background. He did not have the tattoo at the start of Evan Rachel Woods and Marilyn Manson’s relationship, she claimed. He also berated her for being a Jew and drew the symbol around her on furniture when he was angry with her.

She added a picture of her mother to the stories wearing the Jewish star on her neck. Woods said that her mother had converted to Jewish because of which Manson used to tell her that it was good that she did not have true Jewish descent. People used to hear him say these things to her but everyone had to laugh it off as though they were jokes because if anyone tried to raise their voice against him, they would be singled out and abused.

“Brian and I never had a 'B**' relationship," she said in another Instagram Story slide. "We didn't even have 'kinky' sex. We weren't having sexual in** when I was being tortured, before or after." She continued by saying that she continuously felt that she was going to die. She also added the support she is receiving from people on her post.

Manson released a statement through Instagram saying that all of the allegations against him were false. “My art and my life have long been magnets for controversy,” he said adding that the accusations by Woods were allegedly a “distortion of reality.” He claimed that all relations he had were always consensual.

