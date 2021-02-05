Jenny Slate Almost Named Her Newborn Daughter THIS; Know What It Was

Jenny Slate and Ben Stattuck are one of the most adorable couples in the entertainment industry. Jenny Slate recently gave birth to a baby girl named Ida Lupine. However, this is not the initial name that the couple first agreed upon. In a recent appearance in Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor shared a name that she nearly gave the newborn.

Jenny Slate on her daughter's initial name

While talking to the host Jimmy Kimmel, Jenny Slate shared that she and her fiance Ben Stattuck did some research about both heritages. The couple discovered an area in Europe that her family is from. She shared that they were looking at some Eastern European names and they did not go with the name Ida Lupine. She controlled her laughter and said they both were obsessed with a name that was spelled as ‘Bagrat’.

While she was pregnant, they both used to call her Bagrat which she herself is not sure about how to pronounce. Jenny Slate realised that she surely fumbled while pronouncing the name and added that she is positive about the name and feels that it is something more beautiful as compared to how she and her fiance were saying it. Jenny Slate's baby will surely have an interesting story about her name when she grows up.

Jenny Slate's daughter

Jenny Slate's daughter is named Ida Lupine by the couple. The Parks and Recreation alum, Jenny Slate had announced the birth of her baby daughter, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on February 3. While sharing the news, Jenny Slate shared that she is no longer pregnant and the baby has come out. She had also mentioned that motherhood is undoubtedly the most meaningful thing to have ever happened with her.

Jenny Slate's fiance

According to a report by eonline.com, Jenny Slate had announced her engagement in September 2019 through Instagram. She had captioned the post: “He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and i screamed YES. I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going" (sic). She later revealed her baby bump in December last year in an interview with Seth Meyers. Here is a look at her Instagram post.

