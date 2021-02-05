Marilyn Manson Accused Of Showing Singer Phoebe Bridgers His 'Rape Room'

American singer and songwriter Phoebe Bridgers took to her Twitter to allege that Marilyn Manson showed her the 'Rape Room' in his house. In her tweet, she mentioned that she visited his house when she was a teenager because she was a fan. At that point, she thought it was some kind of joke and she stopped being a fan. She also said that she stands with the people who came forward with accusations. She added one more tweet where she mentioned that Marilyn's label, management and the band knew about it. She also called all of them 'pathetic' because they are pretending to be shocked after people came forward to accuse the actor-singer. Read further to know more about Marilyn Manson and Phoebe Bridgers.

Marilyn Manson and Phoebe Bridgers

TW:



I went to Marilyn Manson’s house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan. He referred to a room in his house as the “r*pe room”, I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan.



I stand with everyone who came forward. — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) February 4, 2021

Phoebe Bridgers is known to be a solo artist and she has also worked with musical groups like boygenius (with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus) and Better Oblivion Community Center (with Conor Oberst). She made her debut in 2017 with studio album Stranger in the Alps (2017). In 2020, she released another album titled Punisher which earned her four Grammy Award nominations, including Best New Artist.

Marilyn Manson's controversies

Four women have come forward accusing Marilyn Manson of abuse, including Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood. For several years, she has talked about her abusive past relationship. In her testimony that she gave in front of the California Senate Public Safety Committee in 2019, she described having a relationship with an older man who abused and groomed her. Now, she finally revealed the name of her abuser on her Instagram. She uploaded a statement where she wrote, "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson." Read the whole post.

Other than her, model Sarah McNeilly, actor Ashley Lindsay Morgan, and an artist named Gabriella, known as sourgirrrl on Instagram, accused the actor of a different kind of abuse and torture. On February 4, Marilyn's ex-wife Dita Von Teese released a statement about her well being. She took to her Instagram to talk about how she has not experienced any kind of abuse throughout their 7 years of relationship. She also added that she left a year after marriage because of infidelity and drug abuse. Check out her post.

In midst of Marilyn Manson's controversies, the actor himself released a statement on his Instagram where he called such allegations as "horrible distortions of reality.". After Wood's accusation, Marilyn was dropped out of his label, Loma Vista. Read his statement here.

