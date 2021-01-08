'The Crown' Season 5 Cast Revealed; Harry Potter Fame Staunton To Be Next Queen

The Crown Season 5 casting has finally been revealed. The Crown Season 4 premiered in 2020 has made headlines with its stellar acting performances and realistic plot. The new Crown cast is expected to continue the storyline of the British monarchy from 1992. Find out more details about The Crown Season five cast here.

1. Queen Elizabeth II – Imelda Staunton

Queen Elizabeth II was previously portrayed by Claire Foy in Season one and two, whereas Olivia Colman took over the reign for The Crown Season three and four. But now, British theatre legend Imelda Staunton will be placing the crown on her head. Staunton gained popularity across the globe for portraying the character of Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter franchise.

2. Prince Philip – Jonathan Pryce

The Crown Season four explored an unspoken paternal relationship between the Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Diana. In The Crown Season five, this fatherly affection for Diana will be represented by Jonathan Pryce. Pryce was last seen in the HBO hit Game of Thrones. He was also seen in the Netflix film, The Two Popes.

3. Princess Margaret – Lesley Manville

In The Crown Season three and four another Harry Potter alum Helena Bonham Carter did a stunning job of portraying the Queen’s younger sister. But now, for The Crown Season five, British actor Lesley Manville will be stepping in. She has worked in films like Phantom Thread, Maleficent, All or Nothing, and many others.

4. Princess Diana – Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki seems to be the right choice for the role due to her uncanny similarity to the late British royal. She will be replacing Emma Corin, who played Lady Di in The Crown Season four. Debicki has worked in films like Tenet, The Great Gatsby, and Widows.

5. Prince Charles – Dominic West

According to Screen Rant's report, Prince Charles’ role will be portrayed by Dominic West. The Crown Season four focused on Charles’ relationship Camila and how it affected his marriage. West has worked in many British films and has been on stage. He worked with Janet McTeer in the play Les Liaisons Dangereuses. He also played the role of Henry Higgins in My Fair Lady.

