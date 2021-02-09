'Everest' director Baltasar Kormakur To Adapt pandemic-set Novel By Olaf Olafsson

Baltasar Kormakur is known for his films based on adventure drama like Everest and 2 Guns. The director is all set to direct a pandemic-set love story adapted from a novel. Titled Touching, the film is based on Icelandic author Olaf Olafsson's best-selling novel Snerting, which released last year. According to PTI, the novel is set amid the 2020 pandemic and is a sensual and thrilling love story unfolding across the globe, woven into historical events.

Baltasar Kormakur to adapt a pandemic novel next

The Pandemic novel by Olaf Olafsson's takes place in today's Reykjavik and Tokyo and in London, in the 1960s. Olafsson earlier reported that he will be adapting his book into a screenplay. The film will be released under the banner of RVK Studios and will be co-produced by Kormakur. The Icelandic filmmaker said that the book was so gripping that he kept reading it for the whole night.

After completing the novel, he was instantly inspired to make a film based on it. Olaf Olafsson told PTI that he had always been an admirer of Kormakur. He said with the director's experience internationally and his keen understanding of their native country and countrymen, he could not imagine a better director to make his novel into a film. Amid the Pandemic, the director also shot the film Katla, which is described as a supernatural volcano drama. RVK Studios has produced all of Baltasar Kormakur's Icelandic motion pictures and sequence.

Baltasar Kormakur's film Everest released in the year 2015 and became a commercially successful film. The film featured an ensemble cast of Jason Clarke, Jake Gyllenhaal, Josh Brolin, John Hawkes, Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Sam Worthington, Keira Knightley, and Emily Watson. Everest was based on real-life events on the 1996 Mount Everest disaster and focused on the survival attempts of two expedition groups led by Rob Hall and Scott Fischer. Some of the other Baltasar Kormakur’s best-known films include 101 Reykjavík, The Sea, A Little Trip to Heaven, Contraband, and Jar City.

(With inputs from PTI)

