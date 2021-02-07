Khloe Kardashian Planning To Have Second Baby With NBA Player Tristan Thompson?

Keeping up with the Kardashians fame Khloe Kardashian and NBA player Tristan Thompson had been dating since 2016. However, the couple separated in 2019 when Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on her with Jordyn Woods. It is rumoured that the couple reconnected during the Pandemic and have been spending some time together. Moreover, the new trailer of Keeping up with the Kardashians claim that Khloe might be thinking of another child with Tristan Thompson. The last season of KUWTK is all set to premiere on March 18, 2021.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson expect another baby?

So far, fans have found out that the show will focus on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage and the problems they faced, which led to their separation. The new trailer of Season 20 which released on January 28, 2021, saw Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson discuss their second baby plans. In the trailer, Khloe was seen telling Tristan how she always wanted their daughter True Thompson to have a sibling. This came as a shock to the fans of the controversial couple.

After keeping their relationship under wraps for quite some time now, the couple was seen discussing children. Khloe Kardashian told Tristan that she has been thinking about having another child for quite some time and has also frozen her eggs. She has been undergoing a process and asked Tristan if he supported her. The latter was more than delighted with Khole's decision and supported her. Back in quarantine, Khloe Kardashian felt bad that True Thompson had to spend time alone since all of her cousins were separated too, due to isolation.

She said she felt bad for her daughter and always wanted her daughter to have a sibling. Moreover, every time Khloe Kardashian posted a picture or video of True Thompson on social media, Kim would suggest her to think about getting a sibling for True. Tristan Thompson, on the other hand, said that he was 'In' and supported Khloe's decision. He also said that he always wanted 4 children and has Prince and True and said, "To down, two to go". Tristan shares his son Prince Thompson with American personality Jordan Craig.

