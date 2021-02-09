Delnaaz Irani And Ashnoor Kaur To Play Mother-daughter In Upcoming Web Series

Delnaaz Irani is known for her comic roles in several Hindi comedy shows. The actor is all set to collaborate with Ashnoor Kaur for an upcoming web series titled Pari Hun Main. She will be seen essaying the role of a protective mother and has been looking forward to some conventional roles, for a change. Pari Hun Main cast will also star Jatin Lalwani, who will be seen as Ashnoor's father.

Delnaaz Irani and Ashnoor Kaur to star in Pari Hun Main

During an interview with Mid-Day, Ashnoor Kaur said she has an amazing experience working with her co-stars. She said her co-stars Delnaaz and Jatin were sweet and the vibe on sets was so good. Speaking about Jatin Lalwani, she said that he was like a powerhouse of their team. Her character is a very inspirational character and similar to the one in Patiala House. She is a girl who wants to pursue her goals on her own terms. Her character is an example to make people realize how to be true to themselves and also sends out a strong message to people.

On the other hand, Delnaaz, who will be seen as Ashnoor's mother said that she had been waiting to do an OTT show for a long time, and when she got the narration of the story and the character she felt wonderful. Moreover, she always wanted to play a conventional mother. Pari Hun Main plot revolves around the story of a small-town girl who comes to Bombay, to fulfill her dreams and aspirations. Delnaaz's character as the mother of a girl from a small town is of a very protective mother. The emotions of this mother-daughter duo are perfectly depicted on the show.

Delnaaz also added that she has strong and warm chemistry on the show, with her co-star Ashnoor. Jatin Lalwani also praised Ashnoor and said that she's extremely talented and they enjoyed working with her. Speaking about his on-screen wife Delnaaz, he called her a sweetheart. He also said it was great fun working with the entire team and he will be playing the role of a father who is a banker.

