Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Her Current Relationship Status With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster in 2017, have been constantly hitting the headlines post their separation. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott announced their separation in 2019. However, when it comes to Stormi, their daughter seems to be their priority. Having said that, Jenner recently had an interview in which she opened up about her relationship status with Scott.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are 'best friends'

In a recent interview of Kylie Jenner with an international daily, the KUWTK star shared that despite Travis Scott and her split they still retain a close relationship for the sake of co-parenting their almost-two-year-old daughter, Stormi. The ex-couple has a great relationship and they bond just like two best friends, revealed Jenner. Kylie Jenner and Travis love Stormi and want the best for her. Kylie further added that she and Travis stay connected and coordinated for better parenting. She wants Stormi to enjoy a similar childhood as she did.

Further talking about Stormi, Jenner went on to add that she’s working to teach her daughter, even as a toddler, how to handle life in the public eye. Kylie is concerned about her daughter and the exposure Stormi would face through the negativity that comes with the internet. Kylie also added that she is trying her best to show Stormi how blessed the Kardashians are and that it isn't normal the way their family lives.

In April 2017, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were rumoured to be dating and later in February 2018, the couple welcomed Stormi together. The duo is still on good terms since their separation that took place in October 2019. The two were recently spotted at Disney World for Stormi’s pre-birthday celebration, alongside Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

Image Source - Kylie Jenner's Instagram

