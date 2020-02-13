Possessive Travis Scott Unhappy With Kylie Jenner Hanging Out With Drake, Say Reports

Although Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been spotted together several times, it seems like the duo isn’t ready to label their relationship yet. As per recent reports, Kylie Jenner doesn’t want the public to get involved when it comes to her relationship with Travis Scott. As per reports, Kylie Jenner is not ready to announce that she is back with Travis. However, the report further suggests that Travis Scott wasn’t thrilled about Kylie Jenner hanging out with the famous rapper Drake or any other guy as he is protective of her.

Just one month after the duo's split, it was reported that the beauty mogul Kylie Jenner was spending time with rapper Drake. Rumours suggest that she was dating her ex Tyga as she was photographed outside a recording studio where the rapper was working. According to the recent reports, it is revealed that Travis Scott was not thrilled about Kylie Jenner spending time with Drake and Tyga.

For now, the duo is happy spending more time together with daughter Stormi. After two years of dating, it was recently reported that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have taken a break from their relationship. The report was then confirmed by Kylie Jenner who tweeted about it. The tweet mentioned how only their daughter is a priority for them both.

Travis Scott is reportedly very protective of Kylie Jenner and he never liked that she spent time with other guys. As per recent reports, Kylie and Scott spend more time together co-parenting Stormi. Previously, reports suggested that the duo is very happy but it seems too early for them to say that they are officially back together. The report further stated that the beauty mogul does not want to feel pressurised and announce that they are back until Travis Scott gives her a commitment. The report also revealed that Kylie was doing great without Scott when they were on a break.

