Ex-Bachelor Contestant Taylor Nolan Comes Under Fire For Her Racist Tweets

Recently, ABC’s The Bachelor franchise has come under fire on social media ever since contestant Rachael Kirkconnell was slammed by fans for attending a racist Antebellum-themed party in 2018. The allegations prompted to Bachelor Nation calling for major changes to the franchise. Not only Kirkconnell, but the franchise’s host Chris Harrison himself also received the brunt of it when he defended Rachael in an interview with ExtraTV’s Rachel Lindsay. Now, one former contestant, Taylor Nolan, who has been extremely vocal about the injustices BIPOC contestants have faced on the show, came under fire when some of her old tweets containing racist comments recently resurfaced. Learn more about Taylor Nolan’s Tweets.

The ‘Taylor Nolan Tweet’ that caused an outrage

Taylor Nolan was one of the contestants from Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor and was also featured in Bachelor in Paradise. Many times in the past, she had rubbed many viewers the wrong way with her strong personality and vocalized opinions. Although she hasn’t been featured on the franchise in some time, Taylor has been active in Bachelor Nation and is quick to call out contestants and leads over questionable behaviour.

However, fans recently uncovered some tweets from Taylor’s past, that turned out to be pretty problematic, to say the least. “When u see a very ugly Asian dressed very poorly running across campus...with her backpack on wheels,” one reads. Many fans noted that prejudice against Asians seemed to be a common thread on the Taylor Nolan Twitter handle. Another one of her tweets read, “you literally cannot understand anything that the Chinese lady is saying doing your toes #englishplease." The anti-Asian comments did not sit well with the fans and were ill-timed, as there has been an upswing in racially-motivated violence and harassment towards Asian people right now.

#thatawkwardmoment when you see fag asia on campus trying to be cool @KateScott123 @angelameows #fail — Taylor Nolan (@taymocha) October 10, 2011

Indian guys: please shower before hitting the club or coming anywhere near me #thanks — Taylor Nolan (@taymocha) August 21, 2011

Taylor Nolan Age

However, it's not her anti-Asian comments that caused outrage. Even the African American community has been a subject of her ridicule. According to Screenrant, the 28 year Taylor Nolan had posted another hurtful tweet in the past, which has now been deleted, making casually racist and insensitive comments saying that her stomach looked like a little African child. She then proceeded to say that it would be cool to have [sic] slaves.

Upon further sleuthing, it was discovered that most of Taylor’s racist tweets had been made between 2011 and 2013, which is some time ago, but they still seem tone-deaf coming from someone who is currently using their platform to call out racism. Rachael Kirkconnell had to issue an apology following racism allegations surfacing against her. On March 1, Nolan took to her Instagram and cleared the air around her racist tweets in Instagram stories. She also revealed in an Instagram post that she had been receiving death threats ever since the tweets surfaced.

