'The Bachelor' Spoilers: Did Matt Choose Rachael Out Of Guilt Due To Skydiving Accident?

Amidst fighting for Matt James' heart, contestant Rachael Kirkconnel quite literally fell for him. This week's episode of The Bachelors finally gave fans what they've been asking for eternity: Hometown dates. During the hometown dates, the couple usually flows down to the contestant's hometown to get introduced to their parents. But this time due to COVID protocols, the plan got altered and instead had the family stay at the Pennsylvania resort instead. The episode was, as expected, equipped with shock-worthy and dramatic moments. The one that stole the scene was Rachael skydiving accident, here's what happened.

The Bachelor spoilers - Rachael Skydiving Accident

The final four contestants Rachael, Michelle, Bri and Serena P had the chance to hold a meet-greet of Matt and their parents in the latest episode. But before the big day, Rachael took Matt for a surprise outing where she showcased her adventurous side for the very first time. She blindfolded Matt till they reached the skydiving station. Matt was pleasantly surprised to see this side of her and thought it was a perfect date.

Before jumping off the plane, Matt had admitted that he was a little nervous but Rachael seemed far from it. The couple then flew up 12,000 feet high separately before making a free fall at 120 MPH. Matt had a perfect landing and made it down safely. Closely following Matt, Rachael also attempted to land safely along with her tandem instructor but right before the touchdown, her parachute got caught up in some wind. This resulted in her crashing onto the ground with a hard force while flipping over repeatedly.

Emergency responders made it to the ground immediately while Matt and producers also ran to her rescue. Rachael exclaimed that her "back is killing her". She winced in pain as Matt tried to sit her up straight. Fortunately, she had no injuries and was doing alright by the end of the day although she had admitted to being in incredible pain. Rachael Kirkconnel's crash was the worst thing that could happen to anybody. Despite the accident, she was ready to make it to the meet and greet with her family the following day.

Rumours have already been swirling around that Rachael is the one to have received the final rose. Many are drawing inferences with this incident, asking whether Matt chose Rachael only out of guilt of seeing her like this. He did admit in the episode that entertaining the thought of losing her at the time the accident happened made him realise how strongly he felt for her.

