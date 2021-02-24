Who Is Rachael Kirkconnell's Dad? Find Out If The Bachelor Contestant Is Hispanic

Matt James’ The Bachelor season contestant Rachael Kirkconnell has been making headlines lately. The contestant, who became a front runner in the season from very early on in the show, has become one of the final three. In the recent episode of The Bachelor, Matt James met Rachael’s parents and sister as it was Hometowns week. Many fans were expecting that the racism allegations against her, would be discussed in the episode but nothing of that sort happened. Fans were also confused to see that Rachael’s father Darrell Kirkconnell appeared to Hispanic. Read on to learn more about Rachael Kirkconnell's dad and the rest of her family.

Is Rachael Kirkconnell hispanic?

Ever since fans saw Rachael Kirkconnell's dad on the show’s recent episode, they have been trying to decipher her ethnicity. After she introduced her father Darrel Kirkconnell to Matt James, Darrell took Matt aside for a chat. Darrell asked Matt if he and Rachel are "rushing" into marriage as they've known each other only for a short time. Matt, however, defended them by saying that marriage is the only reason he's on the show.

Source: Still from The Bachelor (ABC)

Although the majority of viweres saw that Rachael Kirkconnell’s dad was hitting Matt with tough questions, many couldn’t help but notice that he looked Hispanic. Many netizens claimed that he was in fact Hispanic. A report in The Sun reveals that he is an IT professional. He had to reportedly delete his linkedin account in the wake of the altest conteoversy against his daughter.

One twitter user by the name Elaine Diekroger stated, “As a Latina, I can confirm that Rachael’s father is Hispanic.” However, the contestant herself is yet to confirm her father and in turn her own ethnic identity. It was only a few weeks ago that the internet was beaming with racism allegations against the 24-year-old Graphic Designer. Here’s what had happened.

So racist Rachel’s father is a *checks notes* person of color âœðŸ¾ #TheBachelor — Britt âœ¨ (@BritTreadway) February 23, 2021

#TheBachelor Not Rachel being half Hispanic and still being a whole racist.... — victoria alexander (@beautifultradd) February 23, 2021

Rachael Kirkconnell's antebellum photo and racism controversy

A twitter storm arose when a picture of Rachael from 2018 went viral. She is seen attending an Old South antebellum themed party in the picture along with her other friends. A report in Cosmopolitan.com reveals that one of her high school classmate came ahead with the claims that Rachael had reportedly bullied her in high school for liking a black man. All of this compounded when Chris Harrison tried to defend the 24-year-old in an interview with ExtraTV’s Rachel Lindsay.

Photos have now emerged of Rachael Kirkconnell at an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018 #TheBachelor #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/TEqmofRPKN — Rosé (@TeaAndRoses21) February 4, 2021

Rachael finally broke her silence by taking to Instagram on February 12 and addressing the controversy and allegations. Rachael stated in the post that she recognizes that her actions were racist and there is no excuse for that. She also addressed that her age did not excuse her actions. She apologized for her actions by stating, “I am sorry to the communities and individuals that my actions harmed and offended.”

Despite her apology, Rachael still kept receiving the brunt of hate from the internet. As the controversy deepened, the allegations against Rachael didn’t stop bullying. The report in Cosmopolitan reveals that TikTok user @feministmama came forward with receipts of Rachael’s concerning social media activity. In the video, screenshots allegedly of Rachael’s account show cultural appropriation in photos. It also contains the screenshots of Rachael liking posts of Trump-supporting friends wearing MAGA hats, sharing dangerous QAnon theories to her accounts, and more.

